Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Kiss on Yacht in Capri with Guest Oprah Winfrey Onboard

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are enjoying their engagement with a little fun in the sun!

The couple, who got engaged earlier this year over four years after going public with their romance, made time for some more yacht festivities over the weekend as they were spotted locking lips while traveling in Capri.

And they weren't alone on the vessel, as photos first shared by TMZ showed Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King joining the pair onboard for lunch.

Bezos and Sánchez both wore white attire during the lovely summer day and held each other close as they embraced in front of the sweeping ocean view.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez embrace onboard a yacht in Capri. COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

The onboard kiss comes during a season of travel for the couple, as Bezos reportedly acquired the rumored $500 million yacht earlier this year.

The previously reported luxury 417-foot-long yacht, named Koru, is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world. It features three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, per Boat International.

The boat notably also has a wooden sculpture made in the likeness of Bezos' fiancée on the prow. The sculpture bears the symbol for Koru — which is Māori for loop or coil and is based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond — as a necklace.

So far, the pair have taken the yacht to several spots, including the South of France and Mallorca. They even showed Koru some love on Instagram, where Sánchez posted a shirtless shot of Bezos this month.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take a stroll in France. SplashNews.com

After first taking their relationship public in January 2019, a source told PEOPLE in May that Sánchez’s friends were “thrilled Jeff finally popped the question,” noting that they had been talking about a proposal “for a long time.”

"They are really in love and happy, which makes everyone who knows them happy," the source said. "She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right."

Sánchez, who is a news anchor and helicopter pilot, raved about the many memories they have made together during a special birthday message for Bezos earlier this year, calling him "the most loving and supportive partner."

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote. "I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."

