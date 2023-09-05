Lauren Sánchez Dances with Kris Jenner and Jeff Bezos at Beyoncé Concert: 'That Was Crazy Fun!'

The Emmy Award-winning journalist shared a video as the trio spent time together at the singer's birthday concert on Monday

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
Published on September 5, 2023 04:42PM EDT
Exclusive Coverage) KhloÃÂ© Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Kris Jenner, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Lauren Sánchez and Kris Jenner had some “crazy fun” at Beyoncé’s concert!

The Emmy Award-winning journalist , 53, and The Kardashians star, 67, stepped out on Monday for the final leg of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — which also happened to coincide with Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday.

“That was crazy fun!!!” Sánchez wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a video in which she danced to “Crazy in Love” alongside fiancé Jeff Bezos and Jenner.

The ladies adhered to Beyoncé’s “birthday wish” of wearing silver, with Sánchez rocking shimmery sequins and Jenner wearing a metallic blazer and matching shirt. Meanwhile, the Amazon founder, 59, sported a black ensemble.

Lauren Sánchez with Kris Jenner at Beyonce
Lauren Sánchez with Kris Jenner.

Lauren Sanchez Instagram

Jenner enjoyed the concert with longtime partner Corey Gamble, while other family members – including daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and granddaughters Penelope Disick and North West were also in attendance.

Exclusive Coverage) Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium
Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Late last month, Sánchez was honored for her philanthropic efforts at This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soirée — and Jenner was among many of her friends and loved ones who were present at the gala.

In a heartfelt speech, she acknowledged those in her past and present — including Bezos — that helped pave the way for her success.

"I want to thank each and every one of you for coming out here today, and I want to thank you all for supporting This is About Humanity," Sánchez said to the crowd in Los Angeles. "Thank you, and Jeff, I just want to say thank you for inspiring me to go out into the world and make a difference.

Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez, Kris Jenner, and Elsa Marie Collins, co-founder of This Is About Humanity,
Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, Kris Jenner and Elsa Marie Collins.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty for This Is About Humanity

For the two friends, the special night came just a few months after the they celebrated another major moment — Sánchez and Bezos’ engagement.

In August, Jenner shared a group photo from the pair's engagement party.

“Best week ever!!! @laurenwsanchez @jeffbezos we love you! 😍❤️🙏🏼,” Jenner captioned her own post, tagging friends that included Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Staud and designer Sarah Staudinger.

For her own post, the helicopter pilot shared that she was "seeing double after the most magical evening."

"Forever grateful🙏,” she added.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The yacht where the engagement party took place is named Koru, which features a wooden sculpture resembling Bezos' fiancée on the prow.

After news of their engagement broke, a source told PEOPLE that the couple are "really in love which makes everyone who knows them happy.”

"All of her friends say this is her dream come true," added the source. "She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right."

