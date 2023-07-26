Lifestyle Style All of Lauren Sánchez's Positively Bridal White Outfits in the Lead-Up to Her Wedding to Jeff Bezos Sánchez sure knows how to rock a white look By Emily Kirkpatrick Published on July 26, 2023 12:56PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: TheImageDirect.com Lauren Sánchez only recently got engaged to one of the richest men on the planet, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, but it turns out she already has a wardrobe tailor-made for a bride-to-be. The former news anchor has long been a big fan of an all-white outfit, sporting them everywhere from major red carpets to charity events to her and her fiancé's many luxe vacations the world over. So if Sánchez is in search of any inspiration for her big day, she need look no further than her own closet for a little matrimonial ensemble. Ahead, 13 looks that she might want to consider reviving for her big day. 01 of 13 The New Bride-to-Be AbacaPress/SplashNews.com Lauren Sánchez wore a white tank top while aboard a yacht during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival shortly after getting engaged to Jeff Bezos. 02 of 13 Ombré Opulence AbacaPress/SplashNews.com Lauren Sánchez held hands with Jeff Bezos while wearing a white and yellow dress on vacation in the South of France in 2023. 03 of 13 Fit-and-Flare Fabulous AbacaPress/SplashNews.com While in St. Bart's, Lauren Sánchez wore a structured fit-and-flare dress that would be perfect for her honeymoon. 04 of 13 Low-Key Night Out PhotosByDutch/SplashNews.com Both Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos opted for white looks while on a date night in Los Angeles — her in a white and pink dress and him in a white button-up shirt. 05 of 13 Back to Basics TheImageDirect.com Keeping it simple, Lauren Sánchez picked a body-hugging white sweater paired with jeans while strolling with Jeff Bezos. 06 of 13 Minimalist Outerwear J Mayer/Shutterstock Lauren Sánchez was sleek in her simple but luxurious white coat while strolling with Jeff Bezos. 07 of 13 South of France Chic TheImageDirect.com Lauren Sánchez was Saint-Tropez chic in an all-white sundress with stacks of bracelets and a delicate necklace. 08 of 13 Wild Wild West TheImageDirect.com Lauren Sánchez looked ready for the elements in her tight white sweater and tan pants while out in Aspen, Colorado. She capped off her look with a cowboy hat. 09 of 13 Cozy Winter Nights Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Lauren Sánchez went for an off-the-shoulder look in this cozy white sweater at an event. 10 of 13 Suited and Booted Matt Baron/Shutterstock Lauren Sánchez definitely knows there's nothing quite like a crisp white suit — even one in different shades of white. This one she wore for a luncheon featured just a few pops of color. 11 of 13 Art Deco Bling Kevin Mazur/Getty Lauren Sánchez dressed up her white look for a date night with Jeff Bezos, wearing her blingy dress with jewels and plenty of sparkle. 12 of 13 Blue Jean Babe Raymond Hall/GC In another casual moment, Lauren Sánchez wore her low-key white shirt with comfy jeans and carried her trusty Hermés bag. 13 of 13 All Dolled Up Emma McIntyre/Getty Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez both brought the glam to the red carpet, though Sánchez did it in pristine all-white style.