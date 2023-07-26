Lauren Sánchez only recently got engaged to one of the richest men on the planet, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, but it turns out she already has a wardrobe tailor-made for a bride-to-be. The former news anchor has long been a big fan of an all-white outfit, sporting them everywhere from major red carpets to charity events to her and her fiancé's many luxe vacations the world over.

So if Sánchez is in search of any inspiration for her big day, she need look no further than her own closet for a little matrimonial ensemble. Ahead, 13 looks that she might want to consider reviving for her big day.