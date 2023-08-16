Lauren London Posts Tribute to Nipsey Hussle on What Would've Been His 38th Birthday: 'Forever More'

The actress remembered her late partner in a touching Instagram post Tuesday

By
Nikki Dobrin
Published on August 16, 2023 12:54AM EDT
Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London
Lauren London honored late partner Nipsey Hussle on what would have been his 38th birthday. Photo:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Lauren London is taking a moment to remember her late partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle, on what would have been his 38th birthday.

"Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forever more 💙🏁," she posted to her 10.4 million Instagram followers on Aug. 15 before signing off with, "I love you."

The You People actress, 38, has regularly posted tributes to Hussle, including on the four-year anniversary of his fatal shooting on March 31. At the time, she uploaded a black-and-white photo of Hussle to Instagram, captioning the image, "I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned…."

Rapper Nipsey Hussle
LA rapper Nipsey Hussle was a big supporter of local sports teams.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

London has continued to receive the utmost support from those within her circle after sharing her tributes to Hussle, with many friends and followers, including Taraji P. Henson and Yara Shahidi posting blue hearts in honor of his memory.

The couple was romantically linked in 2013 and welcomed a son together, Kross Ermias Asghedom, in August 2016. Hussle is also remembered by his daughter Emani Asghedom, whom he welcomed with ex-partner Tanisha Foster. London is also a mother to 13-year-old son Kameron Carter, whom she shares with rapper Lil Wayne.

As the anniversary of the late rapper's death approached earlier this year, London spoke candidly about how she's coped since the tragedy on a January episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

"I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don't want to, and I'm like angry about it," London told PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein.  "And that's what healing is. It is up and down, side to side, all over the place. You know what I mean? And with each new level, there's something else."

Eric Holder, the man convicted of killing Hussle, was later sentenced to at least 60 years in prison, according to multiple reports. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, plus two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm after his gunfire wounded two bystanders.

The Los Angeles Times and the Associated Press reported that Holder must serve 25 years to life in state prison for Hussle's murder, and an additional 25 years to life "based on a sentencing enhancement" because he used a gun. Holder also got another 10 years in prison for shooting the two bystanders.

Holder's trial lasted just over two weeks and was delayed after he was allegedly assaulted by multiple people in a jail holding cell while waiting to be brought to court. During the trial, his attorney said Holder did shoot Hussle, but that the gunfire was not premeditated and erupted in the "heat of passion," according to The New York Times.

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, however, said in his opening statement that there was "no doubt" Holder knew in advance he'd kill Hussle, and said it was likely motivated by the jealousy that Holder, an aspiring rapper, had over Hussle's success as an artist, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors said that after the gunfire stopped, Holder kicked Hussle's body in the head before he ran away. In his closing argument, McKinney said Holder's actions after the killing showed that it was not a spontaneous act.

"Saying, 'You're through,' before shooting him and shooting him a number of times…kicking him in the head, that's personal," he said, according to CBS News. "What makes this murder first-degree is premeditation and deliberation."

One year ago, on what would have been Hussle's 37 birthday, the rapper was immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard with a star on the Walk of Fame. The ceremony was attended by his family, including London, and fellow rappers YG and Roddy Ricch.

After wishing Hussle a happy birthday, London gave the ceremony's first speech. "I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we've always known Hussle was destined for greatness," she told the crowd before adding, "This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would've been honored by this moment."

