Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Having Third Kid Was Cheaper than Birth Control

"And then she voted against the right to contraception so she could double this problem and give it to the next person," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response

Updated on May 24, 2023 12:13 PM
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert's most recent comments about birth control prompted swift pushback on Twitter from Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Boebert made headlines after the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability met to discuss drug pricing on Tuesday. According to The Hill, during the meeting, Boebert, 36, shared her own testimony, in which she expressed that having her third child was cheaper than birth control.

"I left a prescription at a pharmacy once," expressed Boebert. "I went to get birth control, and I was there at the counter and went to pay for it, and the price was very, very high. I said, 'Wow, is this a three, six-month prescription?' [They said], 'No, ma'am, it's one month.' I said, 'It's cheaper to have a kid,' and I left it there. And now I have my third son Kaydon Boebert. And so, actually, it turned out to be a really great thing.  But I personally experienced that when times were tough."

Ocasio-Cortez reacted on Twitter to reply to the remarks of Boebert, who introduced a bill to defund Planned Parenthood earlier this year in addition to voting against the Right to Contraception Act last July.

"And then she voted against the right to contraception so she could double this problem and give it to the next person," expressed Ocasio-Cortez, 33, quote-tweeting a video from the meeting on Twitter.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts to Rep. Lauren Boebert's Comments About Birth Control
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Lauren Boebert.

getty (2)

This is not the first time Boebert has been vocal about birth control.

While speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Women's Breakfast event in March, Boebert shared that her 18-year-old son Tyler is expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

"I'm going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a [grandmother] to a brand-new grandson," she proclaimed while taking the stage to accept the Mothers Influence Award presented by the conservative group Moms for America.

"Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there are some questions that pop, there's some fear that arises," she expressed. "Now my son, when I approached him and told him, 'Tyler, I'm going to be a 36-year-old grandmother,' he said, 'Well, didn't you make Granny a 36-year old granny?'

"I said yes, I did," she continued, adding, "He said, 'Well then, it's hereditary.'"

Boebert finished the speech by sharing that one of her biggest fears wasn't what "people were going to say" but whether her son and his girlfriend, the mother of the baby, "would choose life."

"And they did," she proclaimed. "And we are so proud of them."

