Lauren Alaina and Lainey Wilson are getting fans excited for their cheeky new duet!

On Thursday, Alaina promoted their upcoming song — which is set for release at midnight — titled "Thicc as Thieves" on social media.

In the Instagram post, Alaina, 28, shared a photo alongside Wilson, 31, from behind showing off their curvy figures.

"thicc as thieves…tonight. 11 CST," she captioned the post with a peach emoji, adding hashtags "#thiccasthieves #thicc #laineywilson #cmafest"

"Thicc as Thieves" — which was co-written by Luke Bryan — is slated to appear on Alaina's upcoming EP title Unlocked, which is set for release on June 9.

Alaina and Wilson love a good booty joke. In November, the "Road Less Travelled" singer hyped up Wilson ahead of the premiere of Yellowstone.

"BUTT what are you doing if you aren't watching my BFF on the Yellowstone premiere?! 🍑@laineywilsonmusic," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of them dancing and skipping as they hold each other's behinds.

Wilson commented: "And that’s how Lauren Alainey was formed."

Lauren Alaina and Lainey Wilson. Lauren Alaina/instagram

The new song and social media post also comes after Wilson's backside went viral on TikTok.

Speaking to ET Canada about the viral videos of her butt, which fans were buzzing about after she was filmed performing from a side angle, the "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer said that she decided to seize the moment.

"If y'all don't know what we're talking about, my big old butt went viral on TikTok," Wilson said as the interviewer mentioned that she'd become a trending topic online. "So much love for the booty!"

She added, "I mean, my booty introduced my music to a lot of folks and I'm OK with that. I think, 'What would Dolly Parton do?'"

When the interviewer insisted she "owns it," the "Watermelon Moonshine" singer said, "That's right, so that's what I'm going to do!"

"You know, I've been at this a long time and if you found out about my music and stuck around because of the butt or because of the music… you're welcome!"

Alaina and Wilson are both performers at CMA Fest, which kicked off on Thursday and will run through Sunday in Nashville.

