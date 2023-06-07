Lauren Akins Says Kids Were Excited Ariel 'Looks Like Their Sister' After Seeing 'The Little Mermaid'

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett's daughters felt the Disney magic as they went to see The Little Mermaid.

The couple took their older three daughters — Lennon Love, 3, Ada James, 5½, and Willa Gray, 7 — to see the new live-action movie, with Lauren sharing a sweet photo from the outing on Tuesday.

"The Little Mermaid with my favorite mermaids 🧜🏾‍♀️🦀🪸🍿," she captioned the photo, where the family poses in front of the movie poster.

"Getting to see the girls’ excitement that 'the real' Ariel looks like their sister just turned my heart into a giant puddle 🤎🥹🥰😭 pure magic✨," Lauren added.

Speaking with Esquire last April, Thomas Rhett — who also shares daughter Lillie Carolina, 17 months, with his wife — opened up about the process of adopting oldest daughter Willa from Uganda and leaning on their community during that time.

"With the adoption of Willa. Lauren was in Uganda for seven-plus months, and I was there for three months and traveling back and forth to do shows in America. And it just felt like this was never going to happen," he recalled.

"I gave up so many times. Not on Willa, but I was like, 'How many more hoops do we got to jump through? We’ve done the case study. We’ve met everybody we need to meet. You’ve seen us interact. Everything on paper is here. Why is this happening?'"

During the process, Lauren got pregnant with Ada, which presented another challenge for the couple.

"And it all came down to this one final court date in Uganda. We thought the judge was going to say that Lauren needed to be there for another year and a half. And he looked at her, and she said that she saw a shift happen in the room. I wasn’t there, so I can’t describe it, but he was just like, 'Alright. You are all good,'" the country singer continued. "All it took was continuing to hold onto that little bit of faith."