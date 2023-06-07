Lauren Akins Says Kids Were Excited Ariel 'Looks Like Their Sister' After Seeing 'The Little Mermaid'

Lauren Akins celebrated what the new 'The Little Mermaid' film meant to her daughters in an Instagram post

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 02:47 PM
Lauren Akins/Instagram
Photo:

Lauren Akins/Instagram

Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett's daughters felt the Disney magic as they went to see The Little Mermaid.

The couple took their older three daughters — Lennon Love, 3, Ada James, 5½, and Willa Gray, 7 — to see the new live-action movie, with Lauren sharing a sweet photo from the outing on Tuesday.

"The Little Mermaid with my favorite mermaids 🧜🏾‍♀️🦀🪸🍿," she captioned the photo, where the family poses in front of the movie poster.

"Getting to see the girls’ excitement that 'the real' Ariel looks like their sister just turned my heart into a giant puddle 🤎🥹🥰😭 pure magic✨," Lauren added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Speaking with Esquire last April, Thomas Rhett — who also shares daughter  Lillie Carolina, 17 months, with his wife — opened up about the process of adopting oldest daughter Willa from Uganda and leaning on their community during that time.

"With the adoption of Willa. Lauren was in Uganda for seven-plus months, and I was there for three months and traveling back and forth to do shows in America. And it just felt like this was never going to happen," he recalled.

Thomas Rhett Poses in Hot Tub with His Daughters as They Celebrate Baby Lillie's First Birthday
Thomas Rhett/instagram

"I gave up so many times. Not on Willa, but I was like, 'How many more hoops do we got to jump through? We’ve done the case study. We’ve met everybody we need to meet. You’ve seen us interact. Everything on paper is here. Why is this happening?'"

During the process, Lauren got pregnant with Ada, which presented another challenge for the couple.

"And it all came down to this one final court date in Uganda. We thought the judge was going to say that Lauren needed to be there for another year and a half. And he looked at her, and she said that she saw a shift happen in the room. I wasn’t there, so I can’t describe it, but he was just like, 'Alright. You are all good,'" the country singer continued. "All it took was continuing to hold onto that little bit of faith."

Related Articles
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Says She Prefers to Stay Indoors with Her Kids: 'I Hate Taking Them Out'
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Photos of All Three of Her Kids on Paris Vacation: 'A Day to Explore'
David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad
David Bowie's Daughter, Lexi Jones, Shares Throwback Video Dancing with Late Dad: 'Forever Sunshine'
serena williams and olympia italy
Pregnant Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia, 5, Strike a Pose Together on European Vacation
Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID
Jonah Hauer-King Jokes He Almost Became 'Incredible Hulk' Bulking Up for 'The Little Mermaid'
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
serena williams teaches her daughter tennis
Serena Williams Passes Along Her Tennis Skills to Daughter Olympia in Sweet Throwback Video: Watch
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary: So Excited
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Pregnant Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary
Alyssa Scott takes her kids to Disneyland
Alyssa Scott Hopes to 'Make Memories for My Girls' as She Takes Her Two Daughters on Disney Trip
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Family Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Snooki daughter communion
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Daughter Giovanna's First Communion: 'God Bless My Baby Girl'
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
georgina rodriguez and cristian ronaldo birthday party
Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate Twins' 6th Birthday with Sweet Post — See Photos!
Fat Joe and son
Fat Joe Shares Sweet Moment with Son Joey in Rare Photo: 'Unconditional Love'
Jenna Bush Hager Family Vacation
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Kids Will 'Never Be Invited' on Show Again: 'Nowhere Close to Microphones'
Alfonso Ribeiro daughter healed
Alfonso Ribeiro's Daughter, 4, Gets All Dressed Up in New Photo Nearly One Month After Scooter Accident