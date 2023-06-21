Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden and More 'Y&R' Stars Are 'Walking on Sunshine' with Summer 'Here at Last!'

Behind the scenes of 'The Young and the Restless', Lauralee Bell brought her costars together for a sunny greeting

Published on June 21, 2023 03:47PM EDT
Photo:

Lauralee Bell/Instagram

The stars of The Young and the Restless are feeling summery, silly and celebratory!

Lauralee Bell shared a sweet video with some of her fellow daytime stars set to the joyful tune of “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and The Waves. “Happy Summer ☀️☀️,” she captioned the whimsical video. “We’re so grateful for the best fans around and wishing you a wonderful summer ahead!"

The video features Bell, Zuleyka Silver, Eric Braeden, Tracey Bregman, Michael Graziadei, Eileen Davidson, Michael Mealor, Michelle Stafford, Allison Lanier, Melissa Claire Egan, Mark Grossman, Kate Linder, Conner Floyd, Susan Walers Ashby, Sharon Case and Sean Dominic. All was filmed one day on the set of the CBS drama series. 

For any missing favorites, Bell added, "as always if you don’t see everybody in the video it’s only because they weren’t in on the day we made it but more to come whenever we have a chance! Hope it adds some sunshine to your day!! ☀️"

In the fun-loving clip, Braeden is seen pointing to a “Hello Summer” sign, while his costars each take a turn with the backdrop. Some sport sunglasses, while others hold beach balls and other oceanside props. “You are amazing! So love you and this! Love being part of it!” Linder commented. 

Egan also posted a comment: “Great job!!🥰☀️☀️☀️Love this!”

Bell exclusively tells PEOPLE this was one way for the cast to have a good time, while also sending a loving message to their dedicated viewers. 

“I've tried to have my videos coincide with what’s happening currently, like football with the Super Bowl, getting most of our cast in our anniversary show for the Happy 50th video to the fans,” she says. “But I have to capture everything very quickly with a simple prop or two because  sometimes I only have two minutes total to grab a castmate between shooting their scenes, getting their hair and makeup done or running their lines with another cast member.”

Lauralee Bell/Instagram

The summer tone, specifically, is a celebration. “Today we are sharing the joy that summer is finally here at last! And we are featuring a group of amazing actors who love to take every chance to say to our fans … thank you!  Now when I'm at work and I'm holding a bunch of props in my hands, or have that look in my eye, they know the next video is in the works,” she adds. 

Lauralee Bell/Instagram

The Young and the Restless — which celebrated its 50-year anniversary this past March — airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS and can be streamed afterwards on Paramount+.

