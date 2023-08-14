Laura Linney Says Her 'Heart Explodes' When She Sees Her 9-Year-Old Son Being 'Kind to Someone' (Exclusive)

The actress, who stars in the new film 'The Miracle Club' spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan

Published on August 14, 2023
Like most moms, Laura Linney feels a surge of pride when she hears about her child being kind.

The actress recalled a recent moment when her husband Marc Schauer and their 9-year-old son Bennett were in a store.

“A pregnant woman went up to my husband and said, ‘Is that your son?’ ” Linney told PEOPLE. “He said, ‘Yes.’ And she goes, ‘I want you to know that he took my bags as I walked up the stairs. He carried my bags for me.’ And he did that without us being around. It was just sweet.”

The actress, who stars in the new film The Miracle Club, spoke to the magazine on June 30 for One Last Thing:

Last impulse purchase
I have a huge books problem. I read one at a time, but I probably have 15 [waiting]. When I finish one, I go around and hold them, and the one that feels right in my hands is the one I start.

Last recurring dream
I’m put in a musical—and I’m not a singer. In one I had to replace Patti LuPone in Evita. They were sewing me into the dress, and I kept saying, “I don’t sing!”

Last time I cried
This morning I saw a grade school play on Greek myth. It’s just amazing to watch young people embrace storytelling and stepping into themselves. I found it incredibly moving.

Last time I had mom brain
It usually has to do with things that shouldn’t be worn together, like clashing patterns. My husband will look at me as I’m about to walk out the door and go, “Really?”

The Miracle Club is now in theaters.

