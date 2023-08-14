Celebrity Parents Laura Linney Says Her 'Heart Explodes' When She Sees Her 9-Year-Old Son Being 'Kind to Someone' (Exclusive) The actress, who stars in the new film 'The Miracle Club' spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing By Julie Jordan Julie Jordan Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, writing cover stories and features and managing special issues including the Beautiful Issue and Sexiest Man Alive. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 10:36AM EDT Trending Videos Laura Linney 2018. Photo: Nino MuÃ±oz Like most moms, Laura Linney feels a surge of pride when she hears about her child being kind. The actress recalled a recent moment when her husband Marc Schauer and their 9-year-old son Bennett were in a store. “A pregnant woman went up to my husband and said, ‘Is that your son?’ ” Linney told PEOPLE. “He said, ‘Yes.’ And she goes, ‘I want you to know that he took my bags as I walked up the stairs. He carried my bags for me.’ And he did that without us being around. It was just sweet.” The actress, who stars in the new film The Miracle Club, spoke to the magazine on June 30 for One Last Thing: Last impulse purchaseI have a huge books problem. I read one at a time, but I probably have 15 [waiting]. When I finish one, I go around and hold them, and the one that feels right in my hands is the one I start. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Laura Linney Says Her 'Face Was Sore All the Time' from Smiling After Having Her Son Last recurring dreamI’m put in a musical—and I’m not a singer. In one I had to replace Patti LuPone in Evita. They were sewing me into the dress, and I kept saying, “I don’t sing!” Last time I criedThis morning I saw a grade school play on Greek myth. It’s just amazing to watch young people embrace storytelling and stepping into themselves. I found it incredibly moving. Last time I had mom brainIt usually has to do with things that shouldn’t be worn together, like clashing patterns. My husband will look at me as I’m about to walk out the door and go, “Really?” The Miracle Club is now in theaters. For more on Laura Linney, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.