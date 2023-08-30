Laura Ingraham Dismisses John Eastman’s 2020 Election Fraud Claims: ‘I Haven’t Seen That Evidence’

Ingraham's pushback of election fraud comes in the wake of Fox News' multi-million-dollar settlement with Dominion Voting Systems

Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee
Published on August 30, 2023
Fox News host Laura Ingraham said this week she has not seen any evidence of election fraud, even as one of Donald Trump's allies continued to tout false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

John Eastman — a lawyer, legal commentator and former academic who provided advice to Trump while he was in office — said in a Tuesday interview he “had lots of evidence of fraud.”

“I haven’t seen that evidence, and I’m always wanting to see everything,” Ingraham responded. “I’d love to see that evidence.”

Ingraham's pushback of the claims come months after Fox News settled a $1.6 billion lawsuit brought against the network by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems, which was the subject of conspiracies of widespread election fraud and other wrongdoing in the wake of the November 2020 presidential election. The reported $787.5 million settlement with Dominion took place in April.

Dominion had argued that some of the people spreading the lies about election fraud — including Fox News personalities — privately acknowledged they did not believe the conspiracy theories, but still amplified them on-air, allegedly in order to get ratings.

That Eastman continues to allege election fraud is also significant, considering he is a central figure in the investigations into the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots and other attempts to overturn the election.

A former professor at Chapman University, he is also one of 19 defendants (including Trump himself) accused of attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Eastman is charged with nine felony counts in the case: violating the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, and filing false documents.former President finds himself at the center of Fulton County's election interference case.

Last week, Eastman turned himself in to Fulton County authorities, with his attorney in the Georgia case telling ABC News that the lawyer plans to go to trial, saying that “there will be no plea deal.” His bond was set at $100,000, and he was released shortly after surrendering on Aug. 22.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, John Eastman, former lawyer to former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo on August 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
John Eastman's mug shot, taken Aug. 22, 2023.

Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty

Eastman is also thought to be one of the six co-conspirators mentioned in another indictment, this one from a federal grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and other efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A memo obtained by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa (and cited throughout the federal indictment of Trump) showed Eastman had allegedly written a detailed plan to attempt to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to throw out the 2020 election results on Jan. 6.

Pence did not, instead releasing a statement hours before Congress met to certify the election for Joe Biden, informing both the president and the public that he didn't have the constitutional power — or any intention — to intervene with the country's vote.

