Laura Dern Remembers Late Costar Treat Williams and Their 'Continual Friendship Along Our Paths in This Life'

The actors starred together in the 1985 romantic thriller 'Smooth Talk'

Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
Published on June 13, 2023 08:27PM EDT
Laura Dern and Treat Williams
Photo:

Roy Rochlin/Getty, Rachel Luna/Getty

Laura Dern is remembering her late costar Treat Williams, who died Monday in a motorcycle accident at age 71.

The Oscar winner, 56, paid tribute to Williams on Instagram Tuesday with a photo from their 1985 film, Smooth Talk.

She also posted a pic of Williams dressed in character from one of his other projects.

“Brilliant Treat. You loved art and acting and living and loving your incredible family immeasurably,” Dern said. 

“Thank you for all the characters and profound creative inspiration you gave us all,” she continued. “From the depths of hard-hitting film to the most extraordinary musical theatre experiences.”

Dern added: “And thank you for the gift of an honest, consistent, inspired and continual friendship along our paths in this life.”

The actors starred together in the 1985 romantic thriller Smooth Talk based on Joyce Carol Oates’ short story “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?” The movie follows 15-year-old Connie Wyatt (Dern) as she becomes dangerously entangled with an older stranger named Arnold Friend, played by Williams.

Laura Dern and Treat Williams

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Williams’ agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson, confirmed the actor’s death to PEOPLE on Monday. "I'm just devastated,” he said. “He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

Williams was driving his motorcycle near his Vermont home when he was hit by a car on Monday around 5 p.m. on Route 30 near Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont, Fire Chief Jacob Gribble told PEOPLE.

Several celebrities have honored Williams following the news of his death, including Marilu Henner, who worked with him in the Broadway productions of Over Here and Grease.

Gae Exton, Christopher Reeve, Laura Dern, and Treat Williams

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

We never lost touch,” Henner, 71, told PEOPLE exclusively. “We supported each other and we always checked in. He was an extraordinary person. He was so talented. We were a staple in each other’s lives and we were in the Hallmark family. He had great energy and he loved being an actor and he loved his family most of all. And loved his life. This is so painful to all of us who loved him.”

Gregory Smith, who played Williams' son on Everwood for four seasons from 2002-2006, told PEOPLE in a statement: “This news is devastating. Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much.”

“I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family. He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years,” he continued. “I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I’m sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed.”

Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gill and Ellie.

