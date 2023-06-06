Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation

Laura Dern celebrated daughter Jaya, 18, as she graduates high school

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 12:44 PM
Laura Dern and daughter Jaya. Photo:

Instagram/lauradern

Laura Dern's daughter is officially a high school graduate!

The proud mom, 56, shared scenes from daughter Jaya's graduation from Los Angeles' New Roads School on Instagram Monday, which she celebrated with ex-husband Ben Harper, son Ellery, 21, and mom Diane Ladd.

In the photos, Jaya can be seen speaking during the commencement ceremony before posing with loved ones for photos.

"The most amazing milestone to experience. My baby graduated high school," the proud mom wrote.

The Big Little Lies star went on to thank the school "for being an extraordinary space that honors social justice as a core to curriculum and growing empathy. A true and diverse representative community, Thank you to all the teachers and administration for your profound gifts and influence."

Addressing her 18-year-old graduate, she added, "Jaya. I’m so proud of you and your incredible heart and voice. I’m in awe of you."

Diane Ladd, Ellery Harper, Laura Dern and Jaya Harper
Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty

In November, the mom of two took to Instagram to honor her daughter on her 18th birthday. Sharing a photo carousel featuring pictures of Jaya as a little girl, as well as a more recent picture with the actress, the Little Women star celebrated her younger child.

"My girl is 18 today!!!" the proud mom wrote. "Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist."

"I love you with everything," Dern concluded.

