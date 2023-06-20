Latto Explains Why She Keeps Her Boyfriend's Identity Private: 'Everything Else' Is 'Front and Center'

Latto is going to continue to keep her cards close to her chest when it comes to her relationship.

The "Big Energy" rapper, 24, opened up about her decision to keep her boyfriend’s identity private in an interview with Cosmopolitan — and explained why staying off the grid is important to her.

"If something is special to me, I'm going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life," she said in the magazine's July/August cover story.

The Grammy-nominated star said her mystery beau has "definitely" flown out to a show to surprise her before, but "it's not a consistent thing" that he does regularly, as she values her privacy too much.

"I think we find the beauty in separation sometimes because it makes us miss each other," she said. "My privacy is more important [than seeing him in the crowd]. I can't have people putting two and two together. This is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in."

Latto covers Cosmopolitan. Chrisean Rose for Cosmopolitan

While Latto has stayed mum about her boyfriend's name, she speaks about him frequently on social media, and Cosmopolitan reported that she's known him since she was a teenager.

When asked if she's the "jealous type," the "Lottery" rapper acknowledged that she’s "crazy" but "not that crazy," and knows the importance of having time to herself.

"I let him have his time and he lets me have mine. We trust each other," she said. "When he's at home, like now, he's probably gambling with his friends. I let him do him. We've built that trust, and I think people will probably be caught off guard or shocked at who I am in a relationship versus my public persona."

She continued: “People think I'm so tough because I'm super confident and dominant. In this relationship at least, I'm way more comfortable with taking the passenger seat and letting him lead because he lets me be myself—and I can still be my alpha self. But I respect him as a man to play the man role. And I’m really in my soft girl era."

Latto also revealed that she hopes to one day be married with children, and is inspired by stars like Rihanna, Cardi B and Yung Miami, who have been able to balance their careers with motherhood.

Latto. Chrisean Rose for Cosmopolitan

"I'm not going to feel like I made it for real until I have my kids, I'm married, I just got my house out in the country, and I'm just ducked off with my little family," she said.

While Latto has not named names, she has denied rumors that she’s dating rapper 21 Savage, with whom she collaborated on the song "Wheelie" last year. Fans began speculating the two were an item after Latto was photographed with a tattoo behind her ear that read "Sheyaa," his given name.

In February, a fan asked on TikTok if she'd confirmed she was dating 21 Savage, and she responded, "No I've said I'm not plenty [of] times," according to a screenshot published by Complex.

In December, 21 Savage, 30, also denied having a "celebrity girlfriend."

Latto also revealed that whoever her boyfriend is, he's financially supportive, as she told Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9 in January that he pays all of her bills.

"That's how it's supposed to be, though," she said. "This [is] gonna sound so cliché, but it's the truth. Everything about my life is to be picked apart by social media and [I] gotta hear everybody's two cents and opinions on something that don't got nothing to do with them. I'm in a real relationship, not a PR stunt. I just want to protect it, that’s all."

