Latto’s week has been full of collaborations, and her latest has her feeling “on top of the world.”

Fresh off the release of her team-up with BTS’ Jungkook on “Seven,” the Grammy-nominated rapper has also launched her own meal with Wingstop — Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix. And as she tells PEOPLE, it’s all her.

“I'm not putting out nothing if it's not stamped for real,” Latto, 24, says. “It's stamped. Let me tell you, we had a whole taste testing. But soon as we tasted this one, hands down, I knew this one was it.”

The meal features 21 wings — as an ode to her last album, 777 — and features a Mediterranean dry rub, with hints of zesty lemon, herb and garlic. It’s the product of her years growing up enjoying Wingstop at Atlanta and comes just in time for her to celebrate “Seven” — which has already broken records.

“I think pop records are more lighthearted, and just about having fun. In my world it's more barred up, lyrical and metaphor assemblies,” she says generally of working on pop tracks. “So [I] kind-of just got in the studio and just let loose and just have fun.”

To commemorate her new Wingstop partnership, Latto caught up with PEOPLE to talk all things Wingstop, “Seven,” and why you should trust someone from Atlanta when it comes to wing recommendations.

How are you feeling about this new partnership?

Oh my gosh, I'm sitting on top of the world. We've been working on this for a minute. The collaboration has been just so fun and organic. Last year, they sponsored my Christmas in Clayco event with my charity, and we've just been continuing the relationship since then. And now, I have my own meal.

At what point did talks about the meal start to begin?

We've been working on some other stuff — they sponsored my events — and we just curated this new flavor. They let me be so hands-on with the creative control of everything, down to letting me choose what comes with the meal, the orientation of the meal. So the 21 Wings is 777, which was my last album name, and it's just a part of my whole casino-jackpot aesthetic with the name Latto. We've been blessed to be so hands-on with this collaboration.

Where did your love for Wingstop begin?

Me and my sister been eating Wingstop for years. You know, I'm an Atlanta girl to the core, so wings is a part of just our culture. So we've been eating Wingstop for years. Anytime we want to turn on our favorite movie, or I got off time and we're watching a show, we're ordering Wingstop with large ranches, corn, Cajun fries, baby. So it was just full circle that it happened like this.

In the "Don't Play with It" remix you rap, "I just want a 10-piece, make it all flats." Do you feel like you spoke it into existence in a way?

You know what, we joke about that to this day. I feel like I kind-of manifested it. So, hey, I'm going to put some more stuff in my raps.

Why should fans trust your taste in wings?

Let me reiterate the fact that I'm from Atlanta, and wings is a part of our culture. If somebody from Atlanta tell you to eat this wing, you should just take their advice. I'm from Atlanta, and I'm stamping these wings. I sat in this taste testing for hours, perfecting this flavor for y'all. I'm putting my name on the line.

What's it been like to see your friends and even your sister try it out?

So fun. I've been making everybody try it. I actually had all my friends come to the taste testing, too. As someone from Atlanta, you cannot play about wings. Ever since the taste testing, we've literally all been waiting for the day that they dropped in the restaurant so we can go get them whenever we want. Yesterday, we woke up and had Wingstop Lemon Herb Remix for breakfast. I'm not lying. I'm telling you, it's nothing you ever tasted before. I sound like a car salesman, but I really take it that serious.

I know it's been a big couple of weeks for you in terms of collaborations, even outside of this partnership — "Seven" being one of them. What was your experience like working with Jungkook?

Oh my gosh, we've actually been working on this, maybe a couple months. It literally has been so surreal witnessing his fanbase and how much they support him — it's literally artist goals. I was so shocked. I'm like, "Are you sure you want me?" I felt so much pressure to do it, but I was like, "You know what? He reached out to me for a reason. Let me just go in there and do what I do best." To see everybody's reaction to my verse and how much they love it, it's so fulfilling. Hopefully I get to go to Korea soon.

Latto poses with Jungkook on the set of their "Seven" music video. Big Latto/Instagram

What did you enjoy the most about filming the video?

I loved the treatment. The whole storyline, it just matches the song so well — and he was so fun on set. He [is] just a humble person. I'm like, "Oh my gosh, he's literally a superstar and don't even act like it." His whole team, everybody on set was very welcoming, for sure.

Back to the meal here. What have the fan reactions been like?

It's been so funny to watch them put two and two together. But I was super excited to finally spill... I was about to say, "spill the wings" — to spill the beans. You can go through my DMs and see everybody buying it or at Wingstop, tasting it. I was adding everything to my [Instagram] Stories, just watching it back a million times. It's hundreds or thousands — however many people out here — going to Wingstop and eating wings with my name on them. Crazy.

So, have you been able to walk inside of a Wingstop and order any yet?

No, I have not. I literally had a video shoot yesterday, so I had to order them on Uber Eats. But I'm going to make my TikTok going to Wingstop. I just want to go in there and just see my name on that menu board. That's all.

