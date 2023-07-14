Latto Reacts After Concertgoer Throws Object on Stage: 'Want Your Ass Beat?'

The incident went down after Bebe Rexha, Pink, Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles have endured objects thrown at them while performing

By
Jack Irvin
Published on July 14, 2023 11:55AM EDT
The latest artist to have something thrown at them on stage is Latto — and she's not having it.

After Bebe Rexha, Pink, Kelsea Ballerini and Harry Styles have all faced objects thrown by concertgoers during recent performances, the "Big Energy" rapper was delivering a set at a recent German festival when a crowd member threw something at her.

Latto, 24, didn't skip a beat in her response — literally. While rapping the lyrics to her latest hit "Put It on da Floor," according to a fan-filmed video on social media, she incorporated a message to the audience member into the song: "Want your ass beat? Throw it again. Throw it again, I'ma beat your ass. Throw it again."

Over the past month, many videos have surfaced of artists encountering thrown objects on stage, with some enduring injuries. Rexha, 33, was hit in the face with an audience member's phone at the end of a New York City concert in June, which split her eyebrow and required stitches. The man who threw the phone was later arrested and will appear in court later this month over the matter.

During a recent London show, Pink, 43, encountered a thrown bag of powdered substance — which turned out to be a fan's dead mother's ashes. "I don't know how I feel about this," she told the crowd member.

Ballerini, 29, was hit in the face with a thrown bracelet at an Idaho concert and later told the crowd, “Don’t throw things. You know?”

Meanwhile, Styles, 29, has been hit with several objects over the course of his Love on Tour. A recent video surfaced of the "As It Was" performer holding his face after getting hit in the eye with an object.

Multiple artists have spoken out on the unfortunate phenomenon, with Charlie Puth taking to Twitter and sharing his thoughts. "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end," he wrote in June. "It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…."

Adele also spoke about the matter during one of her recent Weekends with Adele shows at The Colosseum in Las Vegas. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment. People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" asked the musician, according to a fan-filmed video, before joking: “I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

