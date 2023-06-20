Latto Says She Hired a Trainer to Help 'Maintain' Her BBL and Liposuction: 'Holds You Accountable'

“I’ve always worked out — before and after the surgery. But I will leave early or not push myself as hard. Having a trainer holds you accountable,” the rapper tells Cosmopolitan

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Published on June 20, 2023 04:17PM EDT
Latto is July/August "Skin Issue" Cover Star for Cosmopolitan Magazine
Photo:

Chrisean Rose for Cosmopolitan

Latto is opening up about getting a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) and liposuction.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the "Big Energy" rapper, 24, discussed getting plastic surgery and maintaining the results.

“I got a BBL in 2020. I also got 360 lipo. That’s on my stomach, back, sides, and whole torso,” she said in the magazine's July/August cover story. “But then you’ve got to maintain it. So I just hired a trainer.” 

A Brazilian butt lift is a procedure which uses “fat transfer techniques to achieve a fuller, rounder buttock contour,” according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Liposuction is a procedure that involves using a suction technique to remove fat and shape specific areas of the body like the hips, abdomen, waist, thighs, arms, buttocks, neck, cheeks and more. 

The Grammy-nominated star explained that after surgery, she committed to staying in the gym to maintain her physique, rather than having to undergo additional procedures.

“I tweeted the other day that I was almost going to get a round two of surgery and then I was like, let me just get a trainer instead,” Latto admitted. “If you look on my Instagram, you’ll see I’ve always worked out — before and after the surgery. But I will leave early or not push myself as hard. Having a trainer holds you accountable.”

RELATED: SZA Hints at Brazilian Butt Lift, Teases 'I Treat My Butt Like a Purse'

RELATED: Doja Cat Reveals She Had Breast Surgery, Liposuction: 'I'm Healing Really Fast'

The "Lottery" rapper also told the outlet that at her age, she enjoys showing off her body, and that it has made her self-confident.

“I’m young right now. I don’t have real responsibilities as far as kids and a husband. I feel like it’s the right time to embrace how my body looks — and before I have kids and wrinkle up, I’m showing it off while I can, boo,” Latto said.

She continued, “Everyone always asks what my parents think about the sexy clothes I wear. My mama is here for it. She loves it! She’s like, ‘Girl, do it now!’ She had me at 15 years old and wishes that she could have flaunted her body before kids. And then she turned around and had my sister at 19. She’s my biggest advocate.”

Latto has often been transparent with her fans about her body and has documented on social media how she tries to stay active.

On TikTok, the rapper posted a video showing off her intense workout and revealed that she’s working on building more muscle and toning her arms. She also shared another gym workout video on Instagram, boasting that she works hard in order to “maintain the booty.”

