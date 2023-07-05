Late Australian Football Player Is the First Female Athlete to Be Diagnosed with CTE

Researchers in Australia have determined that Heather Anderson suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 05:18PM EDT
Heather Anderson
Photo:

Will Russell/AFL Media/Getty

Less than a year after her death, researchers in Australia have determined that Australian football player Heather Anderson suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

The announcement marks the first known occurrence of a female athlete being diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease, according to findings in the Springer Medical Journal.

Anderson died by suicide last November at the age of 28. Her family donated her brain to the Australian Sports Brain Bank, according to the publication.

"She is the first female athlete diagnosed with CTE, but she will not be the last," the authors of the paper wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An avid footballer from the age of 5, Anderson played contact sports for 18 years — in both Australian rules football and rugby league, per the journal.

“By her mid-teens she had progressed to playing representative women’s Australian rules football, before entering that sport professionally in her early twenties. She retired after one professional season due to musculoskeletal injury," the journal wrote.

Family members reported that she had suffered at least one concussion, and had experienced as many as four others that had not been diagnosed.

Anderson was also active in the military for nine years and participated in amateur martial arts, her family told researchers, but did not report any concussions in those activities.

As defined by the Centers for Disease Control, concussions are traumatic injuries generated by hits to the head or body that cause the brain to bounce around the skull. The NFL as well as pro wrestling have had to confront the issue of CTE among its athletes due to a number of deaths in recent years.

Researchers call the news of Anderson's diagnosis "a sentinel case."

"This report may, thus, represent a sentinel case: as the representation of women in professional contact sports is growing, it seems likely that more CTE cases will be identified in female athletes."

Related Articles
Jimmy Cordero Suspension
Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Rest of the Season Under MLB's Domestic Violence Policy
Eagles Star Jordan Mailata Sings âIsnât She Lovelyâ at His Wedding
Eagles' Jordan Mailata Stuns Guests by Singing 'Isn't She Lovely' at His Maui Wedding — See the Video!
Marcus Jordan Counters Dad Michael Denying His Approval of Larsa Pippen: 'Everybody Had an Opinion at First'
Marcus Jordan Refutes Dad Michael Saying He Doesn't Approve of Larsa Pippen: 'Everybody Had an Opinion'
Foster Moreau #87 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022
New Orleans Saints' Foster Moreau in Remission After Hodgkin Lymphoma: 'So Grateful'
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN Lambeau Field
27-Year-Old Carpenter Dies While Working on Renovations at Green Bay Packers' Stadium
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel hosted their annual exclusive and star-studded white party at their home in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3 to celebrate Independence Day.
Tom Brady Says He 'Definitely Needed ALOT of Electrolytes' After Star-Studded Fourth of July Party
Venus Williams of the United States in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the first round during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Venus Williams Loses at Wimbledon While Playing Through Leg Injury After Slipping on Grass Court
Hassan Haskins
Tennessee Titans' Hassan Haskins Arrested, Charged with Strangling Girlfriend
Millenium Park, Chicago on June 30, 2023
Contractor Dies While Setting Up for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
Darren "Droz" Drozdov remembrance post on WWE Instagram
Darren Drozdov, Former WWE Wrestler Who Was Paralyzed in 1999 Ring Accident, Dead at 54
Coach Dawn Staley on Inspiring Next Generarion of Female Athletes
Coach Dawn Staley Wants to End 'Inequities' in Sports and Healthcare: 'We're Shaping Lives' (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes Support Patrick at 'The Match' Golf Tournament: 'Family Fun'
Colin Kaepernick waits to walk onto the field for the coin toss prior to the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.
Colin Kaepernick Says He Wants to Return to the NFL: 'I Still Train for It Every Day'
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (34) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game
Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and 3 Other NFL Players Suspended for Gambling: 'I've Let People Down'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett
Ryan Mallett Treated High School Football Player He Coached as His 'Son' Before Both of Their Deaths
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is Engaged to Model Chase Carter: âSo Excitedâ
Cubs' Cody Bellinger Is Engaged to Model Chase Carter — See the Ring!