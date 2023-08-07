Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Published on August 7, 2023 10:46AM EDT
Kimora Lee Simmons attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont
Photo:

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
01 of 07

Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

At FWRD’s Hall of Fame Induction party for Dwyane Wade, Kimora Lee Simmons turned heads in an asymmetrical-cut dress, featuring a center cutout and silver stilettos to match her clutch. 

02 of 07

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont

 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson fêted Dwyane Wade at the FWRD Hall of Induction celebration wearing a watercolor-print two-piece – including a crop top and maxi skirt – teamed with a metallic handbag. 

03 of 07

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause at the release party for G Flip's album "DRUMMER"

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Chrishell Stause wore a party-appropriate glittery pink latex mini paired with gold heels and jewelry for wife G Flip’s Drummer album party in Los Angeles. 

04 of 07

Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Tia Mowry rocked a metallic purple corduroy set and see-through heels at the FWRD Hall of Fame Induction event for Dwyane Wade. 

05 of 07

Bailee Madison

Bailee Madison attends the MPTF NextGen Summer Party at NeueHouse

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

For the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in Los Angeles, Bailee Madison styled her new pink hairstyle with a colorblock midi skirt, white tank top, black heels and a chic shoulder bag. 

06 of 07

Chlöe Bailey

Chloe attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey brought sultry elegance to the FWRD’s Hall of Fame Induction party for Dwyane Wade. The singer-actress wore a white mermaid gown with sheer panels, plus statement hoop earrings. 

07 of 07

Melanie C

Melanie C in the Sky and NOW lounge, during the Game 4 Ukraine match at Stamford Bridge

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Melanie C showed out in an electric blue minidress and sneakers in support of the Game 4 Ukraine charity football match in London. 

