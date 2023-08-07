Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 07 Kimora Lee Simmons Jerritt Clark/Getty Images At FWRD’s Hall of Fame Induction party for Dwyane Wade, Kimora Lee Simmons turned heads in an asymmetrical-cut dress, featuring a center cutout and silver stilettos to match her clutch.

02 of 07 Quinta Brunson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Quinta Brunson fêted Dwyane Wade at the FWRD Hall of Induction celebration wearing a watercolor-print two-piece – including a crop top and maxi skirt – teamed with a metallic handbag.

03 of 07 Chrishell Stause Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Chrishell Stause wore a party-appropriate glittery pink latex mini paired with gold heels and jewelry for wife G Flip’s Drummer album party in Los Angeles.

04 of 07 Tia Mowry Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Tia Mowry rocked a metallic purple corduroy set and see-through heels at the FWRD Hall of Fame Induction event for Dwyane Wade.

05 of 07 Bailee Madison Emma McIntyre/WireImage For the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in Los Angeles, Bailee Madison styled her new pink hairstyle with a colorblock midi skirt, white tank top, black heels and a chic shoulder bag.

06 of 07 Chlöe Bailey Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey brought sultry elegance to the FWRD’s Hall of Fame Induction party for Dwyane Wade. The singer-actress wore a white mermaid gown with sheer panels, plus statement hoop earrings.