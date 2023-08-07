Lifestyle Style Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 10:46AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images 01 of 07 Kimora Lee Simmons Jerritt Clark/Getty Images At FWRD’s Hall of Fame Induction party for Dwyane Wade, Kimora Lee Simmons turned heads in an asymmetrical-cut dress, featuring a center cutout and silver stilettos to match her clutch. 02 of 07 Quinta Brunson Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Quinta Brunson fêted Dwyane Wade at the FWRD Hall of Induction celebration wearing a watercolor-print two-piece – including a crop top and maxi skirt – teamed with a metallic handbag. 03 of 07 Chrishell Stause Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Chrishell Stause wore a party-appropriate glittery pink latex mini paired with gold heels and jewelry for wife G Flip’s Drummer album party in Los Angeles. 04 of 07 Tia Mowry Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Tia Mowry rocked a metallic purple corduroy set and see-through heels at the FWRD Hall of Fame Induction event for Dwyane Wade. 05 of 07 Bailee Madison Emma McIntyre/WireImage For the MPTF NextGen Summer Party in Los Angeles, Bailee Madison styled her new pink hairstyle with a colorblock midi skirt, white tank top, black heels and a chic shoulder bag. 06 of 07 Chlöe Bailey Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey brought sultry elegance to the FWRD’s Hall of Fame Induction party for Dwyane Wade. The singer-actress wore a white mermaid gown with sheer panels, plus statement hoop earrings. 07 of 07 Melanie C Mike Marsland/Getty Images Melanie C showed out in an electric blue minidress and sneakers in support of the Game 4 Ukraine charity football match in London.