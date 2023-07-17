Lifestyle Style Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 17, 2023 12:43PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Dave Benett/Getty 01 of 07 Ashley Park Dave Benett/Getty Ashley Park stepped out in style for the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England. She wore a two-toned purple dress with plunging neckline paired with a pink bag and black platform heels. 02 of 07 Holly Robinson Peete Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty At the HollyRod Designcare Gala in Los Angeles, Holly Robinson Peete made a statement in an off-the-shoulder black midi dress with gold details. She completed her look with platform gold heels and a black and gold belt. 03 of 07 Nicole Ari Parker Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Nicole Ari Parker turned heads in her poufy strapless gown at the HollyRod Designcare Gala in Los Angeles. She carried a metallic clutch to contrast her candy-colored gown. 04 of 07 Kimora Lee Simmons Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Kimora Lee Simmons opted for a different shade of pink at the HollyRod Designcare Gala. She picked a deep fuchsia shade for her body-hugging gown, which also featured a daring slit and billowing skirt. 05 of 07 Camila Mendes Stefanie Keenan/Getty Camila Mendes made an appearance in a bright white two-piece look at an Armani Beauty event in Malibu. She matched her silver handbag to her silver heels and jewels. 06 of 07 Gwyneth Paltrow Shutterstock For a Goop event in the Hamptons, Gwyneth Paltrow exuded summer vibes in this Gucci-print set that showed off her abs. She paired it with seasonal wedges and effortless hair. 07 of 07 Toni Collette Daniele Venturelli/Getty Toni Collette attended the Ischia Global Fest in Italy wearing a two-piece set in a blue, neutral and white color palette that felt perfect for summer in Europe. She kept her footwear comfortable with flat brown sandals and added a few pieces of jewelry to complete the look.