Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 07 Ashley Park Dave Benett/Getty Ashley Park stepped out in style for the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England. She wore a two-toned purple dress with plunging neckline paired with a pink bag and black platform heels.

02 of 07 Holly Robinson Peete Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty At the HollyRod Designcare Gala in Los Angeles, Holly Robinson Peete made a statement in an off-the-shoulder black midi dress with gold details. She completed her look with platform gold heels and a black and gold belt.

03 of 07 Nicole Ari Parker Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Nicole Ari Parker turned heads in her poufy strapless gown at the HollyRod Designcare Gala in Los Angeles. She carried a metallic clutch to contrast her candy-colored gown.

04 of 07 Kimora Lee Simmons Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Kimora Lee Simmons opted for a different shade of pink at the HollyRod Designcare Gala. She picked a deep fuchsia shade for her body-hugging gown, which also featured a daring slit and billowing skirt.

05 of 07 Camila Mendes Stefanie Keenan/Getty Camila Mendes made an appearance in a bright white two-piece look at an Armani Beauty event in Malibu. She matched her silver handbag to her silver heels and jewels.

06 of 07 Gwyneth Paltrow Shutterstock For a Goop event in the Hamptons, Gwyneth Paltrow exuded summer vibes in this Gucci-print set that showed off her abs. She paired it with seasonal wedges and effortless hair.