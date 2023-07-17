Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
and
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
Published on July 17, 2023 12:43PM EDT
Ashley Park attends Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 16, 2023 in Chichester, England
Photo:

Dave Benett/Getty
01 of 07

Ashley Park

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Ashley Park attends Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 16, 2023 in Chichester, England.

Dave Benett/Getty

Ashley Park stepped out in style for the Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Chichester, England. She wore a two-toned purple dress with plunging neckline paired with a pink bag and black platform heels.

02 of 07

Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 

At the HollyRod Designcare Gala in Los Angeles, Holly Robinson Peete made a statement in an off-the-shoulder black midi dress with gold details. She completed her look with platform gold heels and a black and gold belt.

03 of 07

Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 

Nicole Ari Parker turned heads in her poufy strapless gown at the HollyRod Designcare Gala in Los Angeles. She carried a metallic clutch to contrast her candy-colored gown.

04 of 07

Kimora Lee Simmons

Kimora Lee Simmons at the Hollyrod 2023 Designcare Gala held at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons opted for a different shade of pink at the HollyRod Designcare Gala. She picked a deep fuchsia shade for her body-hugging gown, which also featured a daring slit and billowing skirt.

05 of 07

Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes attends as Armani Beauty Celebrates ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A on July 15, 2023 in Malibu, California.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Camila Mendes made an appearance in a bright white two-piece look at an Armani Beauty event in Malibu. She matched her silver handbag to her silver heels and jewels.

06 of 07

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, Apple Martin, Rachel Zoe, Jodie Comer and Jessica Seinfeld attend Goop, Gucci and Elizabeth Saltzman Host an Intimate Dinner in the Hamptons

Shutterstock

For a Goop event in the Hamptons, Gwyneth Paltrow exuded summer vibes in this Gucci-print set that showed off her abs. She paired it with seasonal wedges and effortless hair.

07 of 07

Toni Collette

Toni Collette attends the Ischia Global Fest 2023 on July 15, 2023 in Ischia, Italy

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Toni Collette attended the Ischia Global Fest in Italy wearing a two-piece set in a blue, neutral and white color palette that felt perfect for summer in Europe. She kept her footwear comfortable with flat brown sandals and added a few pieces of jewelry to complete the look.

