Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 08 Jennifer Garner Emma McIntyre/WireImage Jennifer Garner kicked off the summer in style at the Party Down FYC screening in Hollywood. She posed in a white tee, blazer and trousers that she teamed with a black belt and heels.

02 of 08 Eva Longoria Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Eva Longoria kept it pretty in pink for the screening of her film Flamin’ Hot in Los Angeles, wearing a mauve high-neck leather jumpsuit, drop earrings and a slicked-back ponytail.



03 of 08 Nicky Hilton Rothschild Gotham/WireImage

Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrived at Veuve Clicquot’s Polo Classic event in Jersey City, New Jersey, in preppy style. There, she wore a pastel pinstripe dress (featuring a peplum top and pleated skirt), espadrilles and a straw fedora to match her wicker handbag.

04 of 08 Sydney Sweeney Dave Benett/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney opted for a classic little black dress for her appearance at the unveiling of RH England’s The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park in Banbury, England. She teamed the snug-fitted number with sheer tights, a pouch purse and sleek pumps.

05 of 08 Christina Ricci Phillip Faraone/IndieWire via Getty Images Christina Ricci made a sexy statement in a dark green leather skirt set (consisting of a zip-up halter-neck top and flared skirt) and sandal heels while attending IndieWire’s Consider This Event in Hollywood.



06 of 08 Zoe Saldaña Dave Benett/Getty Images. Zoe Saldaña also rocked an LBD for The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park unveiling — but with a contemporary twist. The actress decided on a mid-length design with dimensional details, plus two-toned sandal heels.

07 of 08 Emma Stone Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Emma Stone brought her vintage-inspired flair to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event, for which she wore a studded skirt, white-and-yellow striped sweater and white block heels. She accessorized with chic sunglasses, hoop earrings and a bold red lip.