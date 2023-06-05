Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

Michelle Lee
Published on June 5, 2023
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC screening
Photo:

 Emma McIntyre/WireImage
01 of 08

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's 'Party Down' Season 3 FYC screening

 Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jennifer Garner kicked off the summer in style at the Party Down FYC screening in Hollywood. She posed in a white tee, blazer and trousers that she teamed with a black belt and heels.

02 of 08

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the Hulu and Searchlight Pictures Host Community Screening of Eva Longoria's "Flamin' Hot"

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Eva Longoria kept it pretty in pink for the screening of her film Flamin’ Hot in Los Angeles, wearing a mauve high-neck leather jumpsuit, drop earrings and a slicked-back ponytail.

03 of 08

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Gotham/WireImage


Nicky Hilton Rothschild arrived at Veuve Clicquot’s Polo Classic event in Jersey City, New Jersey, in preppy style. There, she wore a pastel pinstripe dress (featuring a peplum top and pleated skirt), espadrilles and a straw fedora to match her wicker handbag.

04 of 08

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends the unveiling of RH England

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney opted for a classic little black dress for her appearance at the unveiling of RH England’s The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park in Banbury, England. She teamed the snug-fitted number with sheer tights, a pouch purse and sleek pumps. 

05 of 08

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci attends IndieWire's Consider This Event: Television 2023

Phillip Faraone/IndieWire via Getty Images

Christina Ricci made a sexy statement in a dark green leather skirt set (consisting of a zip-up halter-neck top and flared skirt) and sandal heels while attending IndieWire’s Consider This Event in Hollywood.

06 of 08

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldana attends the unveiling of RH England,
Dave Benett/Getty Images.

Zoe Saldaña also rocked an LBD for The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park unveiling — but with a contemporary twist. The actress decided on a mid-length design with dimensional details, plus two-toned sandal heels. 

07 of 08

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images


Emma Stone brought her vintage-inspired flair to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event, for which she wore a studded skirt, white-and-yellow striped sweater and white block heels. She accessorized with chic sunglasses, hoop earrings and a bold red lip. 

08 of 08

Ashlee Simpson Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala

 Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ashlee Simpson Ross glammed up for the Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala in Los Angeles. Clad in a white strapless floor-length gown, she also accessorized with tons of eye-catching jewelry.

