Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on June 12, 2023 10:52AM EDT
Katie Holmes at Chanel's Through Her Lens Luncheon
Photo:

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images
01 of 14

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes at Chanel's Through Her Lens Luncheon

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images


Katie Holmes continued her streak of cool and casual looks at Chanel’s Through Her Lens luncheon in New York City. The actress wore an oversize navy tweed jacket over a white tank top, logo-embossed jeans, quilted flats and an ear accessory made of gemstones and a Chanel pendant.

02 of 14

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the "Cold Copy" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cold Copy star Tracee Ellis Ross made her Tribeca Film Festival debut in New York City clad in a flowy pastel green Jil Sander gown accented with yellow flowers. Brown strappy sandals by Femme toned down the summery look while her gold leaf-shaped earrings added a hint of glimmer.

03 of 14

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros

Pierre Suu/WireImage

For the 2023 French Open in Paris, Jessica Alba kept her courtside style breezy with a blue-and-white pinstripe dress that she paired with platform sneakers, gold hoops, sunglasses and a bright red lip. 

04 of 14

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Flamin' Hot"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria dialed up the heat for the Los Angeles premiere of her film Flamin' Hot. The actress-director wore a sultry floor-sweeping lace design teamed with an eye-catching ring and drop earrings. 

05 of 14

Demi Moore

Demi Moore at the Max Mara Resort 2024 show

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Demi Moore attended the Max Mara Resort show in Stockholm, Sweden, in a contemporary-style beige knit dress with a high-neck silhouette. She also toted a sleek metallic envelope clutch for the event. 

06 of 14

Lily Collins

Lily Collins attends the Max Mara Resort 2024 Collection Fashion Show

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Lily Collins served high-fashion drama at the Max Mara Resort show. The actress stopped the carpet in a black design made with a sheer top and sculptural embossed skirt cinched at the waist with a wide leather belt. She completed the look with towering platform heels and an equally high braided updo! 

07 of 14

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends The Karl Lagerfeld Grand Celebration

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh looked ultra chic at The Karl Lagerfeld Grand Celebration event in Macau, where she posed in a tailored white suit and silver platform heels. 

08 of 14

Claire Danes

Claire Danes attends the screening of "Full Circle" during the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Claire Danes glammed up her baby bump in a floor-length pink pleated gown, embellished with silver ribbon-shaped hardware, for her appearance at the Full Circle premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival.

09 of 14

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys attends the "Uncharted" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festiva

Manny Carabel/WireImage

Alicia Keys opted for a utilitarian-style chartreuse set — made up of of a cropped button-up shirt and cargo pants — patterned heels and hoop earrings for the Uncharted premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. 

10 of 14

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev, wearing CHANEL, attends the CHANEL Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Nina Dobrev rocked a Canadian tuxedo the Chanel way. The actress wore a denim-on-denim outfit (consisting of a chore jacket and patchwork jeans with tweed-like accents) that she accessorized with a white quilted shoulder bag, silver-and-black flats and pink Chanel logo earrings. 

11 of 14

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone attends the "Perpetrator" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone turned heads at Tribeca Film Festival Perpetrator premiere in a vinyl gold Dolce & Gabbana gown. She rounded out the look with see-through stilettos and a dazzling handbag. 

12 of 14

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding arrives at the Capital Summertime Ball 2023

Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ellie Goulding showed skin in a cutout bodysuit and floss pants on the Capital Summertime Ball carpet in London, where she also performed on stage in a holographic green getup

13 of 14

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka at the Max Mara Resort 2024

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka dared to bare at the Max Mara Resort show in a teeny tube top and cream palazzo pants accessorized with a matching mini handbag. 

14 of 14

Amy Adams

Amy Adams attends the Max Mara Resort 2024 Collection Fashion Show

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Amy Adams kept cozy in a camel-hued coat, slung over her shoulders to complement her sheer black gown, at the Max Mara Resort show. She also carried a chic woven handbag.

