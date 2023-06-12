Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 14 Katie Holmes Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Katie Holmes continued her streak of cool and casual looks at Chanel’s Through Her Lens luncheon in New York City. The actress wore an oversize navy tweed jacket over a white tank top, logo-embossed jeans, quilted flats and an ear accessory made of gemstones and a Chanel pendant.



02 of 14 Tracee Ellis Ross Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Cold Copy star Tracee Ellis Ross made her Tribeca Film Festival debut in New York City clad in a flowy pastel green Jil Sander gown accented with yellow flowers. Brown strappy sandals by Femme toned down the summery look while her gold leaf-shaped earrings added a hint of glimmer.

03 of 14 Jessica Alba Pierre Suu/WireImage For the 2023 French Open in Paris, Jessica Alba kept her courtside style breezy with a blue-and-white pinstripe dress that she paired with platform sneakers, gold hoops, sunglasses and a bright red lip.

04 of 14 Eva Longoria Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Eva Longoria dialed up the heat for the Los Angeles premiere of her film Flamin' Hot. The actress-director wore a sultry floor-sweeping lace design teamed with an eye-catching ring and drop earrings.

05 of 14 Demi Moore Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images Demi Moore attended the Max Mara Resort show in Stockholm, Sweden, in a contemporary-style beige knit dress with a high-neck silhouette. She also toted a sleek metallic envelope clutch for the event.

06 of 14 Lily Collins Michael Campanella/Getty Images Lily Collins served high-fashion drama at the Max Mara Resort show. The actress stopped the carpet in a black design made with a sheer top and sculptural embossed skirt cinched at the waist with a wide leather belt. She completed the look with towering platform heels and an equally high braided updo!

07 of 14 Michelle Yeoh Anthony Kwan/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh looked ultra chic at The Karl Lagerfeld Grand Celebration event in Macau, where she posed in a tailored white suit and silver platform heels.

08 of 14 Claire Danes Gary Gershoff/WireImage Claire Danes glammed up her baby bump in a floor-length pink pleated gown, embellished with silver ribbon-shaped hardware, for her appearance at the Full Circle premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival.

09 of 14 Alicia Keys Manny Carabel/WireImage Alicia Keys opted for a utilitarian-style chartreuse set — made up of of a cropped button-up shirt and cargo pants — patterned heels and hoop earrings for the Uncharted premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

10 of 14 Nina Dobrev Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Nina Dobrev rocked a Canadian tuxedo the Chanel way. The actress wore a denim-on-denim outfit (consisting of a chore jacket and patchwork jeans with tweed-like accents) that she accessorized with a white quilted shoulder bag, silver-and-black flats and pink Chanel logo earrings.

11 of 14 Alicia Silverstone Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Alicia Silverstone turned heads at Tribeca Film Festival Perpetrator premiere in a vinyl gold Dolce & Gabbana gown. She rounded out the look with see-through stilettos and a dazzling handbag.

12 of 14 Ellie Goulding Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images Ellie Goulding showed skin in a cutout bodysuit and floss pants on the Capital Summertime Ball carpet in London, where she also performed on stage in a holographic green getup.

13 of 14 Kiernan Shipka Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images Kiernan Shipka dared to bare at the Max Mara Resort show in a teeny tube top and cream palazzo pants accessorized with a matching mini handbag.