Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

and Zizi Strater
Published on May 8, 2023 11:27 AM
Michelle Yeoh wore a sleek Valentino one-shoulder gown with a floor-sweeping cape to accept the Culture Award at The Asian American Foundation’s Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner in New York City. 

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria glammed up in a strapless black-and-silver David Koma design — teamed with bejeweled Aquazzura heels and Shay Jewelry pieces — for her appearance at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the organization's Ally Award.  

Brie Larson

Brie Larson
Brie Larson attends the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Brie Larson and her stylist Samantha McMillen selected an archival scoop-neck Giorgio Armani gown for the actress’ appearance at the Gold Gala. "This gown is from the Fall Winter 1994 collection; my favorite from my time at Armani," wrote McMillen on Instagram.

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr attends the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr attended the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a chic off-duty ensemble: a cropped gold-buttoned black blazer styled with a T-shirt, mid-wash jeans and pointed-toe boots. 

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu attends Gold House's 2nd annual Gold Gala

Monica Schipper/Getty Images


Stephanie Hsu opted to go down the fun route for her Gold Gala look. For the event, she dressed up in a halter-neck dress with tons of fringe and see-through heels, plus a dramatic winged eyeliner. 

Shakira

Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Shakira rocked a classic LBD, paired with buckled stilettos, to present her Woman of the Year speech at Billboard Latin’s Women in Music ceremony in Coral Gables, Fla. 

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic


Sandra Oh was a colorful sight at the Gold Gala, to which she wore a blush pink-and-emerald green gown accented with a statement silver necklace, a pink satin clutch and matching heels.

Ciara

Ciara attends the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebratio

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Ciara arrived at the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration sporting her new blunt bangs and wearing a laid-back yet edgy all-black outfit (including leather pants and combat boots).

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger backstage at the Coronation Concert

Ian West - Pool / Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger’s going-out look for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in England consisted only of a sultry black dress and inches-high heels. 

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney poses backstage at the Coronation Concert

Ian West - Pool / Getty Images

Stella McCartney proved her style savvy at the Coronation Concert outfitted in a tailored plaid blazer and leather boot pants.

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran in Miami, Florida

305pics/GC Images


Karrueche Tran hit the town in Miami wearing a sparkly studded two-piece set, green sandal heels, a black clutch and her new pixie cut

