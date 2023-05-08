Lifestyle Style Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Zizi Strater Published on May 8, 2023 11:27 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh JP Yim/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh wore a sleek Valentino one-shoulder gown with a floor-sweeping cape to accept the Culture Award at The Asian American Foundation’s Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner in New York City. Eva Longoria Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Eva Longoria glammed up in a strapless black-and-silver David Koma design — teamed with bejeweled Aquazzura heels and Shay Jewelry pieces — for her appearance at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the organization's Ally Award. Brie Larson Brie Larson attends the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala. Charley Gallay/Getty Images Brie Larson and her stylist Samantha McMillen selected an archival scoop-neck Giorgio Armani gown for the actress’ appearance at the Gold Gala. "This gown is from the Fall Winter 1994 collection; my favorite from my time at Armani," wrote McMillen on Instagram. Miranda Kerr Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Miranda Kerr attended the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a chic off-duty ensemble: a cropped gold-buttoned black blazer styled with a T-shirt, mid-wash jeans and pointed-toe boots. Stephanie Hsu Monica Schipper/Getty Images Stephanie Hsu opted to go down the fun route for her Gold Gala look. For the event, she dressed up in a halter-neck dress with tons of fringe and see-through heels, plus a dramatic winged eyeliner. Shakira Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images Shakira rocked a classic LBD, paired with buckled stilettos, to present her Woman of the Year speech at Billboard Latin’s Women in Music ceremony in Coral Gables, Fla. Sandra Oh Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Sandra Oh was a colorful sight at the Gold Gala, to which she wore a blush pink-and-emerald green gown accented with a statement silver necklace, a pink satin clutch and matching heels. Ciara Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Ciara arrived at the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration sporting her new blunt bangs and wearing a laid-back yet edgy all-black outfit (including leather pants and combat boots). Nicole Scherzinger Ian West - Pool / Getty Images Nicole Scherzinger’s going-out look for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in England consisted only of a sultry black dress and inches-high heels. Stella McCartney Ian West - Pool / Getty Images Stella McCartney proved her style savvy at the Coronation Concert outfitted in a tailored plaid blazer and leather boot pants. Karrueche Tran 305pics/GC Images Karrueche Tran hit the town in Miami wearing a sparkly studded two-piece set, green sandal heels, a black clutch and her new pixie cut.