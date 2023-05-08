Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Michelle Yeoh

JP Yim/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh wore a sleek Valentino one-shoulder gown with a floor-sweeping cape to accept the Culture Award at The Asian American Foundation’s Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner in New York City.

Eva Longoria

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Eva Longoria glammed up in a strapless black-and-silver David Koma design — teamed with bejeweled Aquazzura heels and Shay Jewelry pieces — for her appearance at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the organization's Ally Award.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson attends the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala. Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Brie Larson and her stylist Samantha McMillen selected an archival scoop-neck Giorgio Armani gown for the actress’ appearance at the Gold Gala. "This gown is from the Fall Winter 1994 collection; my favorite from my time at Armani," wrote McMillen on Instagram.

Miranda Kerr

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr attended the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., wearing a chic off-duty ensemble: a cropped gold-buttoned black blazer styled with a T-shirt, mid-wash jeans and pointed-toe boots.

Stephanie Hsu

Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Stephanie Hsu opted to go down the fun route for her Gold Gala look. For the event, she dressed up in a halter-neck dress with tons of fringe and see-through heels, plus a dramatic winged eyeliner.

Shakira

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Shakira rocked a classic LBD, paired with buckled stilettos, to present her Woman of the Year speech at Billboard Latin’s Women in Music ceremony in Coral Gables, Fla.

Sandra Oh

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic



Sandra Oh was a colorful sight at the Gold Gala, to which she wore a blush pink-and-emerald green gown accented with a statement silver necklace, a pink satin clutch and matching heels.

Ciara

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Ciara arrived at the Baby2Baby Mother's Day Celebration sporting her new blunt bangs and wearing a laid-back yet edgy all-black outfit (including leather pants and combat boots).

Nicole Scherzinger

Ian West - Pool / Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger’s going-out look for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in England consisted only of a sultry black dress and inches-high heels.

Stella McCartney

Ian West - Pool / Getty Images

Stella McCartney proved her style savvy at the Coronation Concert outfitted in a tailored plaid blazer and leather boot pants.

Karrueche Tran

305pics/GC Images



Karrueche Tran hit the town in Miami wearing a sparkly studded two-piece set, green sandal heels, a black clutch and her new pixie cut.