Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

and Zizi Strater
Updated on May 30, 2023 12:26 PM
Lizzo BottleRock Napa Valley, Day 2, Napa Valley, USA
Photo:

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
01 of 04

Lizzo

Lizzo BottleRock Napa Valley, Day 2, Napa Valley

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lizzo commanded the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in California wearing a belted leather catsuit with neon green trimming, lace detailing and fringe. She also added silver earrings to her stage costume. “Rock era loading,” the musician wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her twerking in the grunge design.

02 of 04

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the photocall ahead of the Dolce & Gabbana X Mytheresa capsule presentation

Robino Salvatore/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio embraced the summery vibes from Dolce & Gabbana and MyTheresa’s fashion presentation in Portofino, Italy. The supermodel sported a candy-stripe halter-neck top and graphic midi skirt from the collection, and accessorized with flowery fuchsia hoop earrings and a red-hot purse.

03 of 04

Ashlee Simpson Ross

Ashlee Simpson Wealthflix's First-Ever Entrepreneur Summit, Arrivals, Los Angeles,

Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Ashlee Simpson Ross suited up for the Wealthflix Entrepreneur Summit in Los Angeles. Her chic all-black look was teamed with a crescent-shaped handbag (adorned with baubles), silver rings and satin pumps.

04 of 04

Julia Fox

Julia Fox is seen leaving her hotel in Paris

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Julia Fox continued to rock her daring fashion choices in Paris. She stepped out in a cutout dress featuring a ruffled see-through top and trailing skirt made of distressed upcycled denim. A metallic purse and vampy makeup completed the outfit.

