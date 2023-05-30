Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 04 Lizzo Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Lizzo commanded the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in California wearing a belted leather catsuit with neon green trimming, lace detailing and fringe. She also added silver earrings to her stage costume. “Rock era loading,” the musician wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of her twerking in the grunge design.

02 of 04 Alessandra Ambrosio Robino Salvatore/Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio embraced the summery vibes from Dolce & Gabbana and MyTheresa’s fashion presentation in Portofino, Italy. The supermodel sported a candy-stripe halter-neck top and graphic midi skirt from the collection, and accessorized with flowery fuchsia hoop earrings and a red-hot purse.

03 of 04 Ashlee Simpson Ross Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock Ashlee Simpson Ross suited up for the Wealthflix Entrepreneur Summit in Los Angeles. Her chic all-black look was teamed with a crescent-shaped handbag (adorned with baubles), silver rings and satin pumps.

