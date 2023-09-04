Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Celebs in 'Beyoncé Silver' and More Standout Style Moments From the Week

See what your favorite stars stepped out wearing this week, from Emilia Clarke in a sparkling gown to to Lily Allen in statement red as she continues her post-show style streak. The photo gallery ahead will give you a look at all the can't-miss outfits from the week — all in one place.

01 of 09

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke attending the screening of the movie The Pod Generation during the 49th Deauville American Film Festival
Emilia Clarke attends a screening for 'The Pod Generation' during the Deauville American Film Festival.

Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock 

Emilia Clarke sparkled in a deep V-neck Chanel gown plus T-strap heels at the 49th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. She tucked her hair behind her ears to show off gorgeous drop earrings.

02 of 09

Lily Allen

Lily Allen The Cast of 'The Pillowman' leave The Duke of York Theatre
Lily Allen outside the Duke of York Theatre following her performance in 'The Pillowman'.

Shutterstock

Lily Allen continued her red-hot style streak in, well, red. For her fashionable exit from the Duke of York Theatre in London, she wore a plunging Emilia Wickstead gown and matching red lip.

03 of 09

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends the SoFi Beyonce Renaissance Tour Pre-Party
Ariana DeBose attends the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Pre-Party.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Ariana DeBose came to the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour pre-party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to slay. Her look of choice; an embellished cowboy hat, silver tank top, cargo jeans and her dancing shoes (sneakers!).

04 of 09

Kenzie Ziegler

Mackenzie Ziegler attends the SoFi Beyonce Renaissance Tour Pre-Party
Mackenzie Ziegler attends the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Pre-Party.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi

Kenzie Zeigler stopped by the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour pre-party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in a lace top, wide-leg jeans and pointy black pumps, and a few bangles.

05 of 09

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends the H&M celebration of their Studio AW23 collection at SoFi Stadium
Keke Palmer attends an H&M event.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M

Keke Palmer was a "renaissance woman" in a Sergio Hudson tube dress at an H&M bash celebrating its new collection and  Beyoncé's world tour in Inglewood, California. Sticking to the assignment (from Queen Bey herself) to wear silver, Palmer added hints in the form of a shimmering denim jacket and streaks in her hair.

06 of 09

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning attends the H&M celebration of their Studio AW23 collection at SoFi Stadium
Elle Fanning attends an H&M event.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M

Elle Fanning "bowed down" to the Queen (Beyoncé, in case that wasn't clear) with H&M in Inglewood, California wearing lingerie, black pants, pointy silver shoes and a metallic-accented bag.

07 of 09

Lily Allen

Lily Allen seen leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman"
Lily Allen outside the Duke of York Theatre following her performance in 'The Pillowman'.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Lily Allen has posed outside the Duke of York Theatre in London in everything from a cute blazer and denim skirt to a glamorous Vivienne Westwood gown. This time, the Pillowman star chose a silver halter gown and because that all over sparkle wasn't enough, she paired the design with a metallic clutch and loads of jewelry.

08 of 09

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg poses as H&M celebrates their Studio AW23 Collection at SoFi Stadium
Amandla Stenberg attends an H&M event.

Lexus Gallegos/Getty Images for H&M 

Amandla Stenberg made an entrance at the H&M event in Inglewood, California, in a silver headpiece and pearl-embellished turtleneck and skirt. Sleek accessories (square-toe knee-high boots and a black bag) completed her look.

09 of 09

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira poses as H&M celebrates their Studio AW23 Collection at SoFi Stadium
Barbie Ferreira attends an H&M event.

Lexus Gallegos/Getty Images for H&M

Barbie Ferreira paired her off-the-shoulder dress with touches of metal — a silver bag and shoes plus yellow-gold eyeshadow (see it close up here!) for the H&M event in Inglewood, California.

