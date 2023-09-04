Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

See what your favorite stars stepped out wearing this week, from Emilia Clarke in a sparkling gown to to Lily Allen in statement red as she continues her post-show style streak. The photo gallery ahead will give you a look at all the can't-miss outfits from the week — all in one place.

01 of 09 Emilia Clarke Emilia Clarke attends a screening for 'The Pod Generation' during the Deauville American Film Festival. Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock Emilia Clarke sparkled in a deep V-neck Chanel gown plus T-strap heels at the 49th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. She tucked her hair behind her ears to show off gorgeous drop earrings.

02 of 09 Lily Allen Lily Allen outside the Duke of York Theatre following her performance in 'The Pillowman'. Shutterstock Lily Allen continued her red-hot style streak in, well, red. For her fashionable exit from the Duke of York Theatre in London, she wore a plunging Emilia Wickstead gown and matching red lip.

03 of 09 Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose attends the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Pre-Party. Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi Ariana DeBose came to the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour pre-party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to slay. Her look of choice; an embellished cowboy hat, silver tank top, cargo jeans and her dancing shoes (sneakers!).

04 of 09 Kenzie Ziegler Mackenzie Ziegler attends the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Pre-Party. Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi Kenzie Zeigler stopped by the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour pre-party at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in a lace top, wide-leg jeans and pointy black pumps, and a few bangles.

05 of 09 Keke Palmer Keke Palmer attends an H&M event. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M Keke Palmer was a "renaissance woman" in a Sergio Hudson tube dress at an H&M bash celebrating its new collection and Beyoncé's world tour in Inglewood, California. Sticking to the assignment (from Queen Bey herself) to wear silver, Palmer added hints in the form of a shimmering denim jacket and streaks in her hair.

06 of 09 Elle Fanning Elle Fanning attends an H&M event. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M Elle Fanning "bowed down" to the Queen (Beyoncé, in case that wasn't clear) with H&M in Inglewood, California wearing lingerie, black pants, pointy silver shoes and a metallic-accented bag.

07 of 09 Lily Allen Lily Allen outside the Duke of York Theatre following her performance in 'The Pillowman'. Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images Lily Allen has posed outside the Duke of York Theatre in London in everything from a cute blazer and denim skirt to a glamorous Vivienne Westwood gown. This time, the Pillowman star chose a silver halter gown and because that all over sparkle wasn't enough, she paired the design with a metallic clutch and loads of jewelry.

08 of 09 Amandla Stenberg Amandla Stenberg attends an H&M event. Lexus Gallegos/Getty Images for H&M Amandla Stenberg made an entrance at the H&M event in Inglewood, California, in a silver headpiece and pearl-embellished turtleneck and skirt. Sleek accessories (square-toe knee-high boots and a black bag) completed her look.