Nicole Kidman Goes Courtside Chic at the US Open and More Standout Style Moments from the Week

Updated on September 11, 2023 11:46AM EDT
See what your favorite stars stepped out wearing this week, from Nicole Kidman's sophisticated take on courtside style at the US Open to Charlize Theron's preppy — and sporty! — look of the night. The photo gallery ahead will give you a look at all the can't-miss outfits from the week — all in one place.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is seen at the Final game with Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open
Nicole Kidman poses at the US Open.

Gotham/GC Images

Nicole Kidman cheered during the final US Open match in New York City while wearing a sophisticated light pink pleated button-up dress (with pockets!) and white loafers.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila
Charlize Theron poses at the US Open.

 Anna Webber/Getty Images

At the Maestro Dobel Tequila US Open event in New York City, Charlize Theron posed in a preppy pleated skirt styled with a sporty ringer T-shirt and chunky sandals. 

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is seen at the Final game with Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open
Mindy Kaling poses at the US Open.

Gotham/GC Images

Mindy Kaling, wearing a Ralph Lauren striped shirt, white jeans and heeled sandals, celebrated Coco Gauff’s US Open win with a few of her famous friends

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie is seen on September 09, 2023 in New York City
Sofia Richie walks down the street in New York.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Richie Grainge — who’s been taking New York Fashion Week by storm — sported a stylish pinstripe shirtdress and suede knee-high boots. 

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson attends the "Daddio" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festiva
Dakota Johnson poses at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Ontario, Canada, Dakota Johnson brought seaside style to the Daddio Toronto International Film Festival premiere. She complemented her gown, which featured kitschy oceanic motifs, with brown mules. 

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila
Alexandra Daddario attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila.

Anna Webber/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario leveled up her US Open wristband and hat with a summery halter dress and white sneakers at the Maestro Dobel Tequila event. 

Nelly Furtado

Nelly Furtado attends the 15th Annual Artists For Peace And Justice Fundraiser During Toronto International Film Festival
Nelly Furtado poses on the red carpet in Toronto.

Ryan Emberley/Getty Images

Nelly Furtado — and her glittery metallic one-shoulder gown — gleamed on the Annual Artists for Peace and Justice Fundraiser red carpet in Toronto.

Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette attends the TIFF Tribute Gala during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival
Patricia Arquette poses on the red carpet at TIFF.

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Patricia Arquette arrived at Ontario’s TIFF Tribute Gala in a timeless floor-length black gown accessorized with minimal, yet eye-catching, jewelry and an ombré green bag. 

Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone attends the TIFF Tribute Gala during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival
Camila Morrone poses on the red carpet at TIFF.

 Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Dressed in a completely opposite color code from her Gonzo Girl costar Patricia Arquette, Camila Morrone arrived at the TIFF Tribute Gala wearing an all-white ensemble featuring a structured gown, pointed-toe shoes and a round clutch.

