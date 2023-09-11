Nicole Kidman Goes Courtside Chic at the US Open and More Standout Style Moments from the Week

See what your favorite stars stepped out wearing this week, from Nicole Kidman 's sophisticated take on courtside style at the US Open to Charlize Theron 's preppy — and sporty! — look of the night. The photo gallery ahead will give you a look at all the can't-miss outfits from the week — all in one place.

01 of 09 Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman poses at the US Open. Gotham/GC Images Nicole Kidman cheered during the final US Open match in New York City while wearing a sophisticated light pink pleated button-up dress (with pockets!) and white loafers.

02 of 09 Charlize Theron Charlize Theron poses at the US Open. Anna Webber/Getty Images At the Maestro Dobel Tequila US Open event in New York City, Charlize Theron posed in a preppy pleated skirt styled with a sporty ringer T-shirt and chunky sandals.

03 of 09 Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling poses at the US Open. Gotham/GC Images Mindy Kaling, wearing a Ralph Lauren striped shirt, white jeans and heeled sandals, celebrated Coco Gauff’s US Open win with a few of her famous friends.

04 of 09 Sofia Richie Sofia Richie walks down the street in New York. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sofia Richie Grainge — who’s been taking New York Fashion Week by storm — sported a stylish pinstripe shirtdress and suede knee-high boots.

05 of 09 Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson poses at the Toronto International Film Festival. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images In Ontario, Canada, Dakota Johnson brought seaside style to the Daddio Toronto International Film Festival premiere. She complemented her gown, which featured kitschy oceanic motifs, with brown mules.

06 of 09 Alexandra Daddario Alexandra Daddario attends the US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila. Anna Webber/Getty Images Alexandra Daddario leveled up her US Open wristband and hat with a summery halter dress and white sneakers at the Maestro Dobel Tequila event.

07 of 09 Nelly Furtado Nelly Furtado poses on the red carpet in Toronto. Ryan Emberley/Getty Images Nelly Furtado — and her glittery metallic one-shoulder gown — gleamed on the Annual Artists for Peace and Justice Fundraiser red carpet in Toronto.

08 of 09 Patricia Arquette Patricia Arquette poses on the red carpet at TIFF. Jeremy Chan/Getty Images Patricia Arquette arrived at Ontario’s TIFF Tribute Gala in a timeless floor-length black gown accessorized with minimal, yet eye-catching, jewelry and an ombré green bag.