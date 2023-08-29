Lifestyle Style Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2023 03:55PM EDT Trending Videos See what your favorite stars stepped out wearing this week, from Kelly Rowland in an anything-but-basic black two-piece to tennis legend Maria Sharapova in a red-hot suit. The photo gallery ahead will give you a look at all the can't-miss outfits from the week — all in one place. 01 of 05 Kelly Rowland Natasha Campos/Getty Kelly Rowland wore a sultry lace bra top and a cinched high-waisted skirt at Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II album release party in Los Angeles. 02 of 05 Cardi B Natasha Campos/Getty At the Jaguar II release party in L.A., Cardi B struck a pose in a patterned bodycon dress with asymmetrical cut-outs. Her wrists were accessorized with stacks of chunky wooden bangles. 03 of 05 Maria Sharapova Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock Maria Sharapova arrived at the US Open blue carpet in New York City dressed in vibrant set featuring a tailored blazer and flare-leg pants. Her accessories included tortoise shell-print sunglasses and a white handbag that matched her heels. 04 of 05 Sara Bareilles Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock Sara Bareilles went wild with her style for the US Open in N.Y.C. The singer opted for a yellow-and-black cheetah-print dress by Ganni and matching Roger Vivier boots. 05 of 05 Quinta Brunson Natasha Campos/Getty Quinta Brunson brought edgy glamour to the Jaguar II L.A. party, sporting a blazer dress (made with blingy cut-outs on the sleeves), dazzling bow heels and a bejeweled heart-shaped purse.