Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

Published on August 29, 2023 03:55PM EDT

See what your favorite stars stepped out wearing this week, from Kelly Rowland in an anything-but-basic black two-piece to tennis legend Maria Sharapova in a red-hot suit. The photo gallery ahead will give you a look at all the can't-miss outfits from the week — all in one place.

01 of 05

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland attends Victoria MonÃÂ©t's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Natasha Campos/Getty

Kelly Rowland wore a sultry lace bra top and a cinched high-waisted skirt at Victoria Monét’s Jaguar II album release party in Los Angeles.

02 of 05

Cardi B

Cardi B attends Victoria MonÃÂ©t's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Natasha Campos/Getty


At the Jaguar II release party in L.A., Cardi B struck a pose in a patterned bodycon dress with asymmetrical cut-outs. Her wrists were accessorized with stacks of chunky wooden bangles. 

03 of 05

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova attends the red carpet of the opening night session at The US Open in New York City, NY,

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock 

Maria Sharapova arrived at the US Open blue carpet in New York City dressed in vibrant set featuring a tailored blazer and flare-leg pants. Her accessories included tortoise shell-print sunglasses and a white handbag that matched her heels.

04 of 05

Sara Bareilles

Singer Sara Bareilles and husband attend the red carpet of the opening night session at The US Open in New York City, NY, USA on August 29, 2023. VIPs Arrive At US Open - NYC, New York City, United States - 28 Aug 2023

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock 

Sara Bareilles went wild with her style for the US Open in N.Y.C. The singer opted for a yellow-and-black cheetah-print dress by Ganni and matching Roger Vivier boots. 

05 of 05

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends Victoria MonÃÂ©t's 'Jaguar II' Album Release Party sponsored by Tres Generaciones at La Mesa on August 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Natasha Campos/Getty


Quinta Brunson brought edgy glamour to the Jaguar II L.A. party, sporting a blazer dress (made with blingy cut-outs on the sleeves), dazzling bow heels and a bejeweled heart-shaped purse.

