Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 04 Jessica Alba Paras Griffin/Getty Images Jessica Alba has been on a style streak lately while promoting her show Honest Renovations, and her appearance at the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall continued that run. For the event, she rocked a red power suit with a contrasting white top, bag and shoes.

02 of 04 Ariana DeBose Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images Ariana DeBose stood out from the crowd at the Southampton Arts Center SummerFest in a colorful body-con dress. The floor-length number featured an oversize floral print that was perfect for the last days of summer.

03 of 04 Holly Robinson Peete Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Holly Robinson Peete sparkled at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala in a classic black-and-blue beaded dress that hugged her curves.