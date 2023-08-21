Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

By
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
Published on August 21, 2023 12:21PM EDT
Jessica Alba attends the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall
Photo:

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
01 of 04

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Jessica Alba has been on a style streak lately while promoting her show Honest Renovations, and her appearance at the Third Annual Fearless Venture Capital Summit at Atlanta Symphony Hall continued that run. For the event, she rocked a red power suit with a contrasting white top, bag and shoes.

02 of 04

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose attends Southampton Arts Center SummerFest

 Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images

Ariana DeBose stood out from the crowd at the Southampton Arts Center SummerFest in a colorful body-con dress. The floor-length number featured an oversize floral print that was perfect for the last days of summer.

03 of 04

Holly Robinson Peete

Holly Robinson Peete arrives at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Holly Robinson Peete sparkled at the 23rd Annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala in a classic black-and-blue beaded dress that hugged her curves.

04 of 04

Ming Lee Simmons

Ming Lee Simmons attends Southampton Arts Center SummerFest

Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty Images

Ming Lee Simmons was stylish in her summer whites at the Southampton Arts Center SummerFest. Her fit: a structured, see-through corset over a bra, a slip skirt and strappy heels.

