Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 05 Ciara Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock A pregnant Ciara — who stepped out for the Impact Wealth Magazine Party in Sagaponack, New York — glammed up her loose-fitting button-up dress with tie-up heels, as well as stacked bracelets and necklaces.

02 of 05 Gabrielle Union Mike Lawrie/Getty Gabrielle Union wore a structural Versace black gown and coordinating heels to cheer on husband Dwyane Wade at his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

03 of 05 Mindy Kaling Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Mindy Kaling enjoyed a sunny day in Los Angeles wearing a floral-patterned dress teamed with sandals and a Prada handbag.

04 of 05 Kelly Rowland Leon Bennett/Getty Kelly Rowland — who was honored at the Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles — lit up the room with her bejeweled look, which featured a pink wrap top, a skirt covered in gemstones, tasseled heels and statement jewelry.