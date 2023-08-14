Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on August 14, 2023 12:37PM EDT
Impact Wealth Magazine Party, 12 Sagg Road, Sagaponack, NY, New York, United States - 13 Aug 2023
Photo:

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock 
01 of 05

Ciara

Impact Wealth Magazine Party, 12 Sagg Road, Sagaponack, NY, New York, United States - 13 Aug 2023

Sabrina Steck/BFA.com/Shutterstock 

A pregnant Ciara — who stepped out for the Impact Wealth Magazine Party in Sagaponack, New York — glammed up her loose-fitting button-up dress with tie-up heels, as well as stacked bracelets and necklaces.

02 of 05

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts

Mike Lawrie/Getty

Gabrielle Union wore a structural Versace black gown and coordinating heels to cheer on husband Dwyane Wade at his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

03 of 05

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is seen on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mindy Kaling enjoyed a sunny day in Los Angeles wearing a floral-patterned dress teamed with sandals and a Prada handbag. 

04 of 05

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland attends the Black Excellence Brunch honoring Kelly Rowland hosted by Trell Thomas at Serra on Vine on August 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Leon Bennett/Getty 

Kelly Rowland — who was honored at the Black Excellence Brunch in Los Angeles — lit up the room with her bejeweled look, which featured a pink wrap top, a skirt covered in gemstones, tasseled heels and statement jewelry. 

05 of 05

Brigitte Nielsen

Brigitte Nielsen attends Starlite Gala on August 13, 2023 in Marbella, Spain.

Daniel Perez/Getty

At the Starlite Gala in Marbella, Spain, Brigitte Nielsen showed off her best pose while wearing a skintight teal one-shoulder gown and silver heels that matched her metallic clutch.  

