Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events By Michelle Lee Published on July 31, 2023 11:46AM EDT Photo: BACKGRID 01 of 05 Nicole Scherzinger BACKGRID Nicole Scherzinger wore a bold summer-white look – consisting of a cropped bustier, high-waisted trousers and heeled sandals – for a night at Craig's restaurant. She accessorized with a neon blue bag, beaded jewelry and space buns. 02 of 05 Elsa Hosk Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Elsa Hosk brought all the pink vibes to Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash in Montauk, New York, wearing a ruffled floral-print dress and vibrant colored sandals. 03 of 05 Chelsea Lazkani Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani partied it up at Kate Beckinsale's 50th birthday party in Los Angeles outfitted in a shirred ombré dress and satin platform heels. 04 of 05 Lily Allen SplashNews.com Lily Allen was photographed outside of London's Duke of York Theatre wearing a Lurline leather dress with a sequined top and Aariya diamonds. 05 of 05 Nicole Mitchell Murphy Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Nicole Mitchell Murphy attended the Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford welterweight boxing championship in Las Vegas clad in a tan knit bodycon (with a daring midriff cutout!) and a leather glove attached to a chic clutch.