Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

Published on July 31, 2023 11:46AM EDT
Photo:

BACKGRID
01 of 05

Nicole Scherzinger

- Nicole Scherzinger displays her cleavage and redhead while exiting celeb hot spot Craig's Restaurant in

BACKGRID

Nicole Scherzinger wore a bold summer-white look – consisting of a cropped bustier, high-waisted trousers and heeled sandals – for a night at Craig's restaurant. She accessorized with a neon blue bag, beaded jewelry and space buns.

02 of 05

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk attends the Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash at Gurney's Montauk

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk brought all the pink vibes to Poppi Soda's Back Beach Bash in Montauk, New York, wearing a ruffled floral-print dress and vibrant colored sandals. 

03 of 05

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani is seen attending Kate Beckinsale's 50th Birthday Party

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani partied it up at Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party in Los Angeles outfitted in a shirred ombré dress and satin platform heels.

04 of 05

Lily Allen

Lily Allen at Duke of York Theatre

SplashNews.com

Lily Allen was photographed outside of London’s Duke of York Theatre wearing a Lurline leather dress with a sequined top and Aariya diamonds.

05 of 05

Nicole Mitchell Murphy

Nicole Mitchell Murphy attends the welterweight unification title fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Nicole Mitchell Murphy attended the Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford welterweight boxing championship in Las Vegas clad in a tan knit bodycon (with a daring midriff cutout!) and a leather glove attached to a chic clutch. 

