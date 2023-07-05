Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on July 5, 2023 11:15AM EDT
Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show
Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Natalie Portman

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Natalie Portman stepped out for the Christian Dior Haute Couture show in Paris wearing an elegant strapless floral-pattern gown and thin-strap sandal heels. 

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o posed in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris clad in a head-to-toe lilac look, consisting of a tweed short suit with pearl buttons, quilted purse and retro heels. 

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kate Hudson rocked a satiny abstract-print two-piece set – including a full skirt and bandeau top – at the Giorgio Armani Privé Paris Haute Couture show, where she posed alongside her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Cardi B

Cardi B attends the Thom Browne Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

After ruffling some feathers in an avant-garde getup at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris, Cardi B attended the Thom Browne presentation in another impressive look. The rapper dressed up in a plunging tweed blazer dress that she paired with a gold chain belt, white pumps, a clock-like handbag and a sculptural gold headpiece. 

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldana attends the red carpet at the 69th Taormina Film Festiva

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña selected a sleek black strapless number by Giorgio Armani and Damiani jewelry for the Absence of Eden premiere at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends the Giorgio Armani PrivÃÂ© Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show. Her curve-hugging sequin black dress was complemented with a bright red lip. 

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Camila Cabello arrived at the Giambattista Valli showing during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a maxi baby pink cutout wrap dress and new blunt baby bangs. 

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends a press conference for "Barbie"

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

America Ferrera looked striking in an all-leather look – complete with a Tanya Taylor one-piece and Veronica Beard belt – at a Barbie press conference in Seoul, South Korea. The actress also wore dangling Jennifer Meyer earrings. 

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Schiaparelli Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross wore a structured two-toned set for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris. Her contemporary blue-and-white jacket and trousers were glammed up with a cream clutch and eye-catching gold earrings. 

Laura Dern

Laura Dern attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

For the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show, Laura Dern suited up in cigarette trousers and a black blazer with shoulder pads and navy blue velvet trimmings that matched her clutch. 

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the iconic fundraising London Pride brunch, co-hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier, Violet Chachki and Henry Holland

 Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rita Ora had a Barbiecore moment at a Pride brunch in London. The singer smiled in a full-body pink leather trench coat – layered over a vinyl-looking tie and collared shirt – plus transparent shades and pink earrings. 

Vanessa Paradis

Vanessa Paradis attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Vanessa Paradis played it cool in a sheer floral-print belted jumpsuit and space-y gold-and-black boots at the Chanel Haute Couture show. She accessorized with a boxy purse and sunglasses. 

Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn attends the Georges Hobeika Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

At the Georges Hobeika Haute Couture show in Paris, Christine Quinn posed in a daring nearly see-through gown covered in gemstones and designed with an asymmetrical train. She styled the piece with a mini purse and stilettos. 

