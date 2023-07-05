Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 13 Natalie Portman Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Natalie Portman stepped out for the Christian Dior Haute Couture show in Paris wearing an elegant strapless floral-pattern gown and thin-strap sandal heels.

02 of 13 Lupita Nyong'o Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Lupita Nyong'o posed in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris clad in a head-to-toe lilac look, consisting of a tweed short suit with pearl buttons, quilted purse and retro heels.

03 of 13 Kate Hudson Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Kate Hudson rocked a satiny abstract-print two-piece set – including a full skirt and bandeau top – at the Giorgio Armani Privé Paris Haute Couture show, where she posed alongside her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

04 of 13 Cardi B Pierre Suu/Getty Images After ruffling some feathers in an avant-garde getup at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris, Cardi B attended the Thom Browne presentation in another impressive look. The rapper dressed up in a plunging tweed blazer dress that she paired with a gold chain belt, white pumps, a clock-like handbag and a sculptural gold headpiece.

05 of 13 Zoe Saldaña Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Zoe Saldaña selected a sleek black strapless number by Giorgio Armani and Damiani jewelry for the Absence of Eden premiere at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy.

06 of 13 Sydney Sweeney Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images Sydney Sweeney channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show. Her curve-hugging sequin black dress was complemented with a bright red lip.

07 of 13 Camila Cabello Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Camila Cabello arrived at the Giambattista Valli showing during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in a maxi baby pink cutout wrap dress and new blunt baby bangs.

08 of 13 America Ferrera Han Myung-Gu/WireImage America Ferrera looked striking in an all-leather look – complete with a Tanya Taylor one-piece and Veronica Beard belt – at a Barbie press conference in Seoul, South Korea. The actress also wore dangling Jennifer Meyer earrings.

09 of 13 Tracee Ellis Ross Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross wore a structured two-toned set for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris. Her contemporary blue-and-white jacket and trousers were glammed up with a cream clutch and eye-catching gold earrings.

10 of 13 Laura Dern Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images For the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show, Laura Dern suited up in cigarette trousers and a black blazer with shoulder pads and navy blue velvet trimmings that matched her clutch.

11 of 13 Rita Ora Dave Benett/Getty Images Rita Ora had a Barbiecore moment at a Pride brunch in London. The singer smiled in a full-body pink leather trench coat – layered over a vinyl-looking tie and collared shirt – plus transparent shades and pink earrings.

12 of 13 Vanessa Paradis Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Vanessa Paradis played it cool in a sheer floral-print belted jumpsuit and space-y gold-and-black boots at the Chanel Haute Couture show. She accessorized with a boxy purse and sunglasses.