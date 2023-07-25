Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 07 Eva Longoria Daniel Perez/Getty Images Eva Longoria arrived at the Global Gift Gala event in Marbella, Spain, wearing a figure-hugging gown with a center cutout – which proved to be the perfect look for dancing the night away as seen on her Instagram Story.

02 of 07 Rita Ora Click News and Media / BACKGRID After jamming out on stage at PRYZM, Rita Ora was seen wearing a gleaming foil-like two-piece set and matching boots. She accessorized with white sunglasses.

03 of 07 Ashley Graham Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images At Clase Azul's National Tequila Day party in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Graham rocked a rhinestone-adorned denim mini dress printed with a newspaper-y graphic, plus kitten heels.

04 of 07 Christie Brinkley Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Christie Brinkley served up cottagecore to host the Polo Hamptons Match and Cocktail Party with Social Life Magazine. For the event, held in Bridgehampton, New York, the supermodel wore a floral-print off-the-shoulder dress and beige sandals.

05 of 07 JoJo Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images “Summer is summering” is how JoJo described the bright orange corset and celestial-print pants she wore to the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois.

06 of 07 Vanessa Williams Cindy Ord/Getty Images Vanessa Williams made a statement on the Cottage red carpet in New York City, clad in a hot pink gown accented with violet flower appliqué. She complemented the design with a matching handbag and watercolor heels.