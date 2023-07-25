Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on July 25, 2023 11:17AM EDT
Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala Red Carpet at Hotel Don Pepe
Photo:

Daniel Perez/Getty Images
01 of 07

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala Red Carpet at Hotel Don Pepe

Daniel Perez/Getty Images

Eva Longoria arrived at the Global Gift Gala event in Marbella, Spain, wearing a figure-hugging gown with a center cutout – which proved to be the perfect look for dancing the night away as seen on her Instagram Story. 

02 of 07

Rita Ora

Rita Ora departs from her Banquet records performance at PRYZM in Kingston

Click News and Media / BACKGRID

After jamming out on stage at PRYZM, Rita Ora was seen wearing a gleaming foil-like two-piece set and matching boots. She accessorized with white sunglasses. 

03 of 07

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham celebrates the magic of tequila with a gastronomic experienc

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

At Clase Azul's National Tequila Day party in Brooklyn, New York, Ashley Graham rocked a rhinestone-adorned denim mini dress printed with a newspaper-y graphic, plus kitten heels.

04 of 07

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley attends the Polo Hamptons Match and Cocktail Party

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Christie Brinkley served up cottagecore to host the Polo Hamptons Match and Cocktail Party with Social Life Magazine. For the event, held in Bridgehampton, New York, the supermodel wore a floral-print off-the-shoulder dress and beige sandals.

05 of 07

JoJo

JoJo attends the #SmartTox Pink House at the Pitchfork Music Festival

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Summer is summering” is how JoJo described the bright orange corset and celestial-print pants she wore to the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois. 

06 of 07

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams attends "The Cottage" Broadway Opening Night at Hayes Theater

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Vanessa Williams made a statement on the Cottage red carpet in New York City, clad in a hot pink gown accented with violet flower appliqué. She complemented the design with a matching handbag and watercolor heels. 

07 of 07

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is seen arriving to her Birthday party at Delilah's restaurant West Restauran

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Winnie Harlow rang in her 27th birthday in a very Y2K 'fit – a see-through bedazzled set teamed with turquoise sandal heels and a silver purse. 

