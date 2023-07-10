Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 10:46AM EDT
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala
Photo:

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images
01 of 05

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a loose-fitted slate blue dress, accented with an abstract floral print, while attending the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala in Sag Harbor, New York. The And Just Like That… star accessorized with a sparkly handbag. 

02 of 05

Lila Moss

Lila Moss wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Model Lila Moss stepped out for the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue event in Wimbeldon, England, in preppy off-duty style. She wore a baby blue slip dress teamed with a matching sweater tied around her shoulders and a round tan shoulder bag.

03 of 05

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Emma Corrin opted for pastel yellow for the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue affair. Corrin’s monochromatic Ralph Lauren look consisted of a short suit, sunglasses and brown oxford shoes.

04 of 05

Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson attends the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images


Patricia Clarkson shimmered on stage at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, wearing a black gown beaming with metallic sequins. 

05 of 05

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Sienna Miller posed in a classic pinstripe shirt and trousers and carried a black woven purse, at the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue affair. 

Related Articles
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: ‘Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party’
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Look - With Very Sheer Pants!
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Attire, Including Sheer Pants — See the Look!
Kristen Bell
All the Stars Vacationing Together in 2023
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Debuted a New Glazed Cherry Nail Look for Her Latest Summer Mani
Heidi Klum shares nude photo
Heidi Klum Shares Cheeky Nude Photos in Paris Ahead of Her Couture Fashion Week Appearance
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender are seen attending Louis Vuitton event during Paris Fashion Week
Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Shine in Complementary Silver Looks During Paris Fashion Week
Celebrity chef Brad Leone
See Chef Brad Leone's Renovated 1750s Farmhouse — Including a Preserved Stove with Beehive Oven (Exclusive)
and just like that season 2
'And Just Like That...' Recap: Charlotte Teaches Harry Kegels and Miranda Has a Messy Threesome
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a lace look in Paris.
Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely There Lace Look in Paris: 'I Felt Like a Dream'
Sydney Sweeney at the Giorgio Armani Prive Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Sydney Sweeney Officially Debuts Her Blonder 'Sun-Kissed' Hair at Couture Fashion Week (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Go Boating and Beer Tasting to Celebrate 4th of July
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Take Selfies and Taste Test Beer on Fourth of July: 'Happy 4th, Y'all!'
Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photograph after watching a fly-past by the British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, following a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland
King Charles' Scotland Coronation Celebration Photo Album: Best Moments You Missed
Camilla Cabello outfit roundup
Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!
Naomi Watts attends the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show at Palais Brogniart
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months
Andy Cohen Shares Selfies with Daughter Lucy During Fourth of July Celebration With Sarah Jessica Parker
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris