Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 05 Sarah Jessica Parker Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker wore a loose-fitted slate blue dress, accented with an abstract floral print, while attending the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala in Sag Harbor, New York. The And Just Like That… star accessorized with a sparkly handbag.

02 of 05 Lila Moss Darren Gerrish/WireImage Model Lila Moss stepped out for the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue event in Wimbeldon, England, in preppy off-duty style. She wore a baby blue slip dress teamed with a matching sweater tied around her shoulders and a round tan shoulder bag.

03 of 05 Emma Corrin Darren Gerrish/WireImage Emma Corrin opted for pastel yellow for the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue affair. Corrin’s monochromatic Ralph Lauren look consisted of a short suit, sunglasses and brown oxford shoes.



04 of 05 Patricia Clarkson Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson shimmered on stage at the 57th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, wearing a black gown beaming with metallic sequins.