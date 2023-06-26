Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 07 Margot Robbie Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Margot Robbie channeled her Barbie character in a custom pink Valentino polka-dot mini dress — featuring a halter-neck silhouette and midriff cutout — plus white heels for the film’s photo call in Los Angeles. She also carried a yellow shoulder bag.

02 of 07 Demi Moore Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images Demi Moore threw up a peace sign in a custom Dior cream bouclé suit — teamed with black pumps, sunglasses and a mini Saddle bag — for the label’s Spring 2024 Menswear fashion show in Paris.

03 of 07 Christina Aguilera Raymond Hall/GC Images Christina Aguilera was seen in New York City wearing an edgy moto-denim look paired with futuristic sunglasses before performing at the Pride Island event in a glittery costume.

04 of 07 Issa Rae Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Issa Rae showed out in all beige for the Barbie photo call. The actress' monochromatic look consisted of a square-neck tank top, trousers, gold hoop earrings and sandals.

05 of 07 Chlöe Bailey Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Chlöe Bailey turned heads in a skin-baring camouflage-print Harbison gown with sequin ruffles and opera gloves at the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch in Beverly Hills.

06 of 07 Emily Ratajkowski Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski styled an oversize leather trench coat as a dress for the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in Paris. The model accessorized the outwear with pointed-toe boots and a pillowy olive green purse.