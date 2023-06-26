Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

Published on June 26, 2023
Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie"
01 of 07

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Margot Robbie channeled her Barbie character in a custom pink Valentino polka-dot mini dress — featuring a halter-neck silhouette and midriff cutout — plus white heels for the film’s photo call in Los Angeles. She also carried a yellow shoulder bag. 

02 of 07

Demi Moore

Demi Moore at the Dior Homme Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Fashion Show

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Demi Moore threw up a peace sign in a custom Dior cream bouclé suit — teamed with black pumps, sunglasses and a mini Saddle bag — for the label’s Spring 2024 Menswear fashion show in Paris.

03 of 07

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is seen on June 23, 2023 in New York City

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Christina Aguilera was seen in New York City wearing an edgy moto-denim look paired with futuristic sunglasses before performing at the Pride Island event in a glittery costume.

04 of 07

Issa Rae

Issa Rae attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Issa Rae showed out in all beige for the Barbie photo call. The actress' monochromatic look consisted of a square-neck tank top, trousers, gold hoop earrings and sandals.

05 of 07

Chlöe Bailey

Chloe Bailey attends the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch

 Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey turned heads in a skin-baring camouflage-print Harbison gown with sequin ruffles and opera gloves at the Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards brunch in Beverly Hills. 

06 of 07

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show

 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski styled an oversize leather trench coat as a dress for the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 runway show in Paris. The model accessorized the outwear with pointed-toe boots and a pillowy olive green purse. 

07 of 07

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends as Christina Aguilera Headlines Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Laverne Cox shimmered in an archival Emanuel Ungaro outfit — made up of a cropped tuxedo jacket, chainmail skirt, sheer gloves and fishnet stilettos — at the Pride Live's Stonewall Day event in New York City. “Feeling like a #BarbieGirl in a #barbieWorld,” she wrote on Instagram. 

