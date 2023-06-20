Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

Catch all the can't-miss looks on your favorite stars from this week's most major events

By
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on June 20, 2023 11:34AM EDT
Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event
Photo:

Franziska Krug/Getty Images
01 of 07

Megan Fox

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Megan Fox rocked a mini blazer dress — featuring shoulder pads and a cinched waistline — with pointed-toe stilettos and a chain strap pouch at the Medical Inn opening event in Duesseldorf, Germany. Her vibrant ginger hair popped against her all-black look.

02 of 07

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends 'The Perfect Find' Centerpiece Screening

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union swept the carpet at The Perfect Find screening in Miami. The actress — who's had a hot streak of press looks for her new projects — wore a Burc Akyol design complete with a black high-neck bodysuit, white pleated sleeves and a sheer skirt with cheeky panels. 

03 of 07

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is seen in SoHo

Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Lawrence was seen in New York City wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé jumpsuit, a plunging blazer and peep-toe heels. She accessorized with sunglasses and Walters Faith earrings.

04 of 07

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton attends Spotify's intimate evening of music and culture during Cannes Lions 2023

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Paris Hilton glammed up in cottagecore style for Spotify’s Cannes Lions 2023 event in France. She wore a pastel floral-pattern dress with puff sleeves, which she complemented with pink ribbon-laced espadrille wedges and sunglasses.

05 of 07

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P Henson attends "The Color Purple" screening during the American Black Film Festival

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

All eyes were on Taraji P. Henson at the Color Purple screening in Miami, where she posed in a leather strapless gown with a sheer corset bodice, plus sleek heels. 

06 of 07

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld attends Storytellers - Hailee Steinfeld - 2023 Tribeca Festival

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld appeared on the Storytellers panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City clad in a teal suede suit, teamed with a plunging black blouse and stilettos. 

07 of 07

H.E.R.

H.E.R. attends Spotify's intimate evening of music and culture during Cannes Lions 2023

Antony Jones/Getty Images

H.E.R. opted for a red-hot monochromatic look — consisting of a distressed T-shirt, vinyl pants and platform boots — for Spotify’s event at the Cannes Lions 2023 festival.

