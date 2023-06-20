Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week

01 of 07 Megan Fox Franziska Krug/Getty Images Megan Fox rocked a mini blazer dress — featuring shoulder pads and a cinched waistline — with pointed-toe stilettos and a chain strap pouch at the Medical Inn opening event in Duesseldorf, Germany. Her vibrant ginger hair popped against her all-black look.

02 of 07 Gabrielle Union Jason Koerner/Getty Images Gabrielle Union swept the carpet at The Perfect Find screening in Miami. The actress — who's had a hot streak of press looks for her new projects — wore a Burc Akyol design complete with a black high-neck bodysuit, white pleated sleeves and a sheer skirt with cheeky panels.

03 of 07 Jennifer Lawrence Gotham/GC Images Jennifer Lawrence was seen in New York City wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé jumpsuit, a plunging blazer and peep-toe heels. She accessorized with sunglasses and Walters Faith earrings.

04 of 07 Paris Hilton David M. Benett/Getty Images Paris Hilton glammed up in cottagecore style for Spotify’s Cannes Lions 2023 event in France. She wore a pastel floral-pattern dress with puff sleeves, which she complemented with pink ribbon-laced espadrille wedges and sunglasses.

05 of 07 Taraji P. Henson Ivan Apfel/Getty Images All eyes were on Taraji P. Henson at the Color Purple screening in Miami, where she posed in a leather strapless gown with a sheer corset bodice, plus sleek heels.

06 of 07 Hailee Steinfeld Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld appeared on the Storytellers panel at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City clad in a teal suede suit, teamed with a plunging black blouse and stilettos.