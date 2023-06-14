These Father’s Day Gifts from Amazon Will Arrive by June 18, and They’re All Under $50

Father’s Day is just around the corner, meaning it’s almost time to celebrate the father figures in your life and all that they do for you. Finding a gift that demonstrates how much you care — and that he’ll use — can be a daunting task, though, especially if it seems like he already has everything. And with the holiday less than a week away, long delivery times are a no-go.

If you haven’t gotten around to shopping for him yet, we’ve got you covered: We sorted through Amazon’s Father’s Day storefront to find the very best last-minute gifts that will arrive before the big day, thanks to Amazon Prime. If you’re not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and score fast, free delivery on the retailer’s top Father’s Day gifts, and more.

Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts from Amazon



Being a dad isn’t easy work, so give him something to help him unwind after a long day, like this sleek decanter set, which doubles as cool home office decor. The decanter is made from BPA-free borosilicate glass and mahogany wood, and it’s shaped like a globe. It features a map pattern on the outside, while the inside boasts a delicate antique ship figure for an added sense of whimsy. The decanter sits atop a small storage box for the included whiskey stones, and the set comes with two 300-milliliter glasses for a toast or everyday sipping.

Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given this decanter set from The Wine Savant a five-star rating, and Dad is sure to join their ranks. “It is a great conversation piece,” one reviewer wrote, while another shopper, who gifted this set to their dad, shared, “It’s made beautifully and sits very nicely with the [rest] of his bottles.” It also happens to be an impressive 50 percent off right now.

Buy It! The Wine Savant Globe Decanter Set, $39.95 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Upgrade his wardrobe with this denim trucker jacket from Levi’s, a brand he’s likely already familiar with. Whether he’s tossing it on over his gym clothes, dressing it up for a Father’s Day meal, or wearing it fishing, the machine-washable jacket is super versatile. Available in sizes small through XXL, the jacket comes in nine colors, including several blue denim washes, black, and two shades of brown.

The jacket has garnered over 8,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer, who bought it for their boyfriend, shared that “it washed well without fading,” while another owner was pleased by the lightweight jacket’s “big inside pockets,” which are double-stitched to hold up over time.

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Denim Trucker Jacket, $32.53–$39.99; amazon.com

No matter what major league team he roots for, your favorite baseball aficionado will love showing off a cool collectible. This regulation-size baseball features an MLB team logo of your choosing on the front, plus the MLB commissioner’s signature on top, and the Rawlings logo on the back. Though it can be played with if they so choose, you can also pair the gift with this wooden holder shaped like three baseball bats to keep it in pristine display condition.

One Boston Red Sox fan, who bought this for their father-in-law, shared, “Every time I look at it, I'm reminded of the great memories we shared together watching games and cheering on the team.” Another unique gift idea, one shopper suggested, is to pair the ball with tickets to an upcoming game so you two can spend some quality time together at the stadium.

Buy It! Rawlings Official MLB Team Logo Baseball, $7.99; amazon.com

Keep scrolling for some more last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas he’s sure to love that will arrive ahead of the holiday on June 18.

Buy It! JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth, $49.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Timex Weekender 38mm Watch, $38.21 (orig. $54); amazon.com

Buy It! Vinsiguir Ab Wheel Roller, $21.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Asobu Frosty Beer 2 Go Insulated Can and Bottle Cooler, $33.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Tiger & Phil: Golf’s Must Fascinating Rivalry, $17.99 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Buy It! Xbox 3-Month Game Pass Ultimate, $41.66 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Carhartt Trifold Wallet, $28 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

