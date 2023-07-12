Amazon Prime Day Ends Tonight — Add the 58 Best Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late

If you haven’t shopped this year’s massive Amazon Prime Day sale yet, now’s your last chance.

Take advantage of thousands of markdowns still available at Amazon before Prime Day deals are officially over. Anyone with a Prime membership (if you’re not a subscriber, sign up for a free 30-day trial) has until 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET tonight to shop Amazon’s biggest sale of the year. Score steep savings on home, fashion, tech, kitchen, and beauty products before they return to full price.

We’ve been scouring Amazon over the past few days to find the deepest discounts on Dyson vacuums, Apple AirPods and smartwatches, Vitamix blenders, New Balance sneakers, and many more coveted items worth adding to your cart before Prime Day ends. Below, make the most of the last few hours of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon

Best Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals Overall

Hundreds of top-notch markdowns are still available, but these are the creme de la creme. Amazon always dishes out deep discounts on Apple AirPods for Prime Day, and this year, one of the most sought-after models, the second-generation AirPods Pro, is going for $200. Thousands of shoppers have been adding these Apple earbuds to their carts over the past two days, so hop on this epic deal before it’s gone.

On-sale Apple smartwatches are on the table, too, including $119 off of the Apple Watch 8. Like all Apple watches, the Series 8 includes Bluetooth pairing for receiving calls and texts, plus health features like a built-in heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and pedometer, and a GPS so that you can easily track your sleep, exercise, and steps every day. But this model has extra capabilities, like an improved gyroscope for detecting car crashes and a temperature sensor that enables cycle tracking and ovulation estimates. If you’ve been waiting to scoop up a smartwatch, now is the time.

Apple Watch Series 8, Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminum Case

Amazon

Editors and celebrities alike swear by the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for soft lips, and today, it’s going for $17. Drew Barrymore, Sydney Sweeney, and Brooke Shields have all raved about the hydrating lip mask, and one PEOPLE writer has been using it in place of chapstick for five years. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner both keep the lip balm in their purses, and earlier this year, Kate Hudson deemed it the “best product right now.” Snag the best-selling lip mask on sale in four flavors before this Prime Day deal ends.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

This customer-loved and TikTok-viral Bissell carpet cleaner is 30 percent off, ringing in at under $100 right now. More than 44,000 Amazon shoppers have given the portable machine a five-star rating, thanks to its easy-to-use design and versatility. (Unfortunately, it’s currently out of stock, but it might become available again today, or you can check out this option instead.) Bite the bullet and invest in a Dyson vacuum cleaner that’s been on your wishlist forever while this lightweight, powerful pick is marked down.

Score 62 percent off this highly rated 15-piece knife set that more than 11,000 shoppers have given two thumbs up. That means you can add a $345 set of knives to your kitchen counter for just $130 — but only until tomorrow. The lightweight knives with ultra-sharp blades provide effortless cutting and will last years of use.

Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

Amazon

On the home front, plenty of big-ticket items are marked down, like this Casper mattress. The queen memory foam mattress has earned nearly 4,000 perfect ratings. Sleep better than ever on this plush, cooling mattress that’s over $100 off for Prime Day.

Robot vacuums are always in high demand, and right now, Amazon’s best-selling robotic vacuum is 45 percent off. The iRobot Roomba 692 can be used on carpet, hardwood floors, and other hard surfaces, and its compatibility with Alexa voice control is super convenient. Dual brushes grab dirt from all surfaces while an edge-sweeping brush takes care of corners. Nab this robotic vacuum you’re bound to become obsessed with while it’s on sale for less than $200.

Summer heat has kicked in, so keeping your small space cool is key. This Black and Decker portable air conditioner can cool rooms up to 350 square feet, and it also functions as a dehumidifier and fan. The convenient remote control allows you to crank it up or down from your bed or the couch and wheels make it easy to move around. Snag Amazon’s best-selling portable air conditioner while it’s $120 off, and say goodbye to night sweats.

Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control

Amazon

Amazon

Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

It wouldn’t be Amazon Prime Day without killer deals on Apple products, and this year is no different. Apple smartwatches, iPads, and Macbooks are all marked down for Prime Day 2023. But perhaps best of all, the wildly popular second-generation Apple AirPods are going for less than $100. With fast Bluetooth pairing, over 24 hours of battery life, tappable on-ear controls, and a charging case, these AirPods are tough to beat. Finally take the plunge and get them for yourself — if the 508,000 five-star ratings tell you anything, it’s that you won’t regret it.

Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Have you been putting off upgrading your out-of-date television? The time is now, because this customer-loved Insignia TV is 40 percent off. The 43-inch TV has ultra HD-level picture quality, Alexa voice control, premium sound, and access to thousands of shows and movies with its Fire TV feature. Do yourself a favor and transform movie night into a top-of-the-line experience while the smart TV is on sale for $180.

Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon

Portable chargers are game-changers when you’re traveling, and right now, several highly rated picks are discounted, so you can snap one up and never worry again about a dead phone while you’re on the go. This option, on sale for just $20, can charge five devices at once while this now-$25 portable charger can power up iPads, earbuds, and phones all at once.

Amazon

Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

It’s no surprise that Amazon’s best-selling hot air brush is the Revlon One Step. The hair tool has racked up thousands of loyal fans over the years, and for good reason: It dries and styles hair simultaneously for a quick, easy process. The brand’s new-and-improved One-Step Hair Dryer, the Volumizer Plus 2.0 is more lightweight and the bristle top is removable for easier cleaning. Nab it while it’s over half-off.

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Amazon

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have bought the Color Wow Dream Coat anti-frizz spray over the past few days while it’s been marked down to just $20. As Amazon’s best-selling hairspray, this award-winning product acts as a heat protectant and waterproofs your hair, and its effects last through three to four shampoos. The Color Wow Dream Coat hairspray has racked up nearly 41,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers rave about its non-greasy, lightweight feel and how soft it makes their hair. Add the best-selling hairspray to your bathroom cabinet while it’s on sale.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon

If Camila Cabello, Blake Lively, and Beyoncé all use a product, it has our attention. Not only do all three stars use the L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara, but it’s a key part of thousands of Amazon shoppers’ makeup routines, too. And right now, it’s on sale for just $7. Say hello to voluminous, feathery, lengthened lashes with this popular mascara that’s nearly 50 percent off for Prime Day.

L'Oréal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

Amazon

Amazon

Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Right now, so many staple fashion finds are on sale at Amazon. This classic Hanes T-shirt — which has racked up a whopping 28,000 five-star ratings and been deemed “the perfect T-shirt” by reviewers — is just $7 today. Celebs like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lawrence, and Reese Witherspoon have been proving the timeless appeal of white T-shirts this summer. Wear this affordable pick with denim skorts, sweats, or these classic Levi’s Straight Jeans, which are also marked down. At this low price, you’ll want to stock up on multiple colors.

Looking for a fresh summer handbag? Look no further than JW Pei, the brand that celebrities like Oprah, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber all carry — and it has many styles on sale at Amazon for Prime Day. The JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag has been the most popular pick for stars, and right now, it’s just $64, which is its lowest price in 30 days. Score the fun summer purse you’re bound to carry on repeat in 34 colors while it’s marked down.

JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Amazon

If you’re sick of uncomfortable bras, try this wireless version, an Amazon best-seller for Everyday Bras, on for size. The Playtex Wireless Full-Coverage Bra has thick, secure straps that won’t dig into your shoulders, extra back and side support to make up for the lack of wires, and a moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you cool. Over 44,000 customers have given the comfy bra their seal of approval, and for a few more hours, you can scoop it up for as little as $13.

Slip-on-and-go slides are a non-negotiable part of every summer shoe rack, and thousands of Amazon shoppers agree: This comfy pair, on sale for $21, is a great pick to add to your lineup. With a thick, cushioned sole, a secure broad strap, and a lightweight, waterproof material, these Bronax sandals are ideal for beach days or running errands. Reviewers call them their “go-to” shoe for “daytime trips” and “the only shoe [they] need this summer.” Grab your sure-to-be everyday slides before they return to full price.

Bronax Pillow Slippers

Amazon

Other key fashion steals include this Oprah-approved travel jewelry box that’s going for $16 and these casual New Balance sneakers, which nearly 10,000 buyers love.

Amazon

Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals

A low quality blender is a recipe for disaster (think chunky smoothies and splatters on the walls.) Vitamix blenders are praised for their easy-to-use design, powerful blades, and unique modes like “pulse,” which can make hearty salsas and thick vegetable soups. The Vitamix Exploration Blender, on sale now, is no exception: With ten speeds and a 64-ounce container, you’ll be able to whip up ice-cold smoothies and creamy dressings for the whole family this summer. Scoop up the soon-to-be kitchen staple Amazon customers say “lives up to the hype” while it’s $100 off today.

Coffee is a vital part of most people’s morning routines, but if you live alone or prefer drinking one cup a day, there’s no need to buy a full coffee pot. This single-serve Keurig coffee maker brews one cup (anywhere from six to 12 ounces) at a time, and at less than five inches wide, its compact size is ideal for small spaces. The drip tray is removable, so you can fit a 7-inch tall travel mug underneath for a cup of Joe on the go. More than 28,000 buyers have given the coffee maker a five-star rating, and reviewers appreciate how “fast and convenient” it is. Nab this popular pick while it’s marked down to $80 for Prime Day.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Pod Coffee Maker

Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling sauté pan is also on sale this year, ringing in at $76. The Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan has a nontoxic coating and is sustainably made, so you can feel good about using it in your kitchen. The nonstick formula makes it perfect for making eggs that slide off the pan. This Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, on the other hand, can broil, braise, fry, grill, sear, bake, or sauté — and it’s going for just $25 right now. Tons of shoppers deem it an “essential” cooking tool.

Amazon

Other Last-Minute Amazon Prime Day Deals

Summer is synonymous with travel, and a good suitcase can make all the difference in a smooth airport experience. Right now, several top-rated luggage brands are marked down at Amazon for Prime Day 2023. This three-piece Samsonite luggage set includes a carry-on, medium, and large suitcase, all with spinner wheels and a scratch-resistant material.

If you only need to upgrade your carry-on suitcase, this popular pick from Rockland (which has racked up more than 6,000 five-star ratings), is over half-off right now, going for just $54. Multidirectional spinner wheels make rolling it through the airport a breeze and the expandable zippers allow you to easily fit everything you need for a weekend getaway. One reviewer even packed everything for a two-week European trip in the carry-on suitcase, so its spacious interior is no joke.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Carry-On

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends tonight, July 12, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET, so don’t miss your chance to score epic savings on home, tech, kitchen, fashion, and beauty products you’ll use on repeat. Shop more Prime Day deals here before the sale is over.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

