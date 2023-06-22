After rising to fame with her insanely popular YouTube videos (she has 12 million followers on the platform and counting), topping the charts with her podcast “Anything Goes” and launching her own coffee line, Emma Chamberlain, 21, kicked off 2023 with a record-breaking achievement: becoming the youngest global ambassador for Lancome.



“It’s given me a new perspective on beauty,” Chamberlain tells People StyleWatch of the glamorous beauty gig. “Working with them has shown me new ways to take care of my skin and enhance my natural features, instead of ‘fixing’ or ‘covering’ things up.”



As much as she’s loving her new role, the social media superstar is planning to sign off for a bit this summer. “I adore the beach, so I’m looking forward to spending as much time in the ocean as possible.” But before she does, we asked her to play a game that reveals her “lasts.”

Last beauty product that blew my mind

The Lancôme L’Absolue Mademoiselle Shine Lipstick in “Kiss Smile & Shine” is unbelievable. It is so lightweight and comfortable while providing generous color on the lips. I’m completely obsessed.

Last ridiculous style splurge

I recently purchased my first “fashionable” suitcase, the Rimowa Essential Lite in Dark Green. I travel a lot, and I will get a lot of use out of it, but the price tag was a bit ridiculous.

Last truly great beauty advice I got

You can admire others' beauty without questioning your own.

emma chamberlain/instagram

Last time I suffered for beauty

Working on myself as a person can be incredibly challenging and painful but it’s what allows me to radiate beauty from within, so I work on myself constantly.

Last thing I would ever get rid of in my closet

My boyfriend bought me a Napoleon Dynamite zip up sweatshirt from the thrift store and I absolutely adore it. I will never get rid of that.

Last thing I’d ever be caught dead wearing

You will never find me wearing extremely low-waisted pants.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty

Last wardrobe malfunction

I accidentally ripped a button off of my second Met Gala 2023 look [above] and I had to safety pin the button back on as quickly as I possibly could.

Last trend I was excited to try



I am kind of intrigued by the ballet flat trend… not sure how I am going to style them, but I am excited to give them a try.

Last thing I do before heading out the door to a red carpet

I always fix my lip liner and lipstick. It is what brings the look together!

John Shearer/WireImage

Last step in my nighttime routine

I lather a good amount of hydrating night cream all over my face and neck, and I put the excess on my arms (is that weird? I don’t know).

Last online shopping purchase

I just ordered a bunch of socks from the brand Comme Si. They are definitely a bit pricey, but they are incredibly made.

Last red carpet look I really loved

My 2023 Met Gala look was really fun, and I did an outfit change halfway through the evening which made things even more exciting.