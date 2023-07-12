You Only Have a Few Hours Left to Save on This Popular Tower Fan at Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day ends in just a few hours, but there are still tons of can’t-miss deals to shop right now.

If you want to beat the heat at home this summer, don’t miss out on the Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan while it’s on sale for Prime subscribers — Prime Day ends at midnight PT, by the way. The popular cooling device, which has racked up more than 11,400 five-star ratings and won a spot on our best fans of 2023 list, has three speeds that create a cold breeze. It also has wide oscillation to spread cool air throughout the room. And with a built-in ionizer, it’s designed to make the air in your home feel fresher.

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, $66 (Save $30)

Amazon

The fan has buttons right on top of it that you can use to control it. But if you’re lounging on the couch or getting ready for bed, you can stay right where you are and use the included remote control, which also includes a timer. Another convenient feature? The fan operates quietly, so it won’t disturb you as you’re watching TV or reading a book.

The sleek fan with wood-like paneling is 42.5 inches tall and just 13 inches wide, so it doesn’t take up much room. Plus, it has a built-in handle, making it easy to carry to a different room or position in another location.

More than a thousand shoppers have left a glowing review to go along with their five-star rating. They rave that it’s “powerful” and “quiet,” with one writing, “It can chill the room down in minutes,” then adding, “Sometimes I use it at night to help us sleep, and it gets really cold.”

Another customer enthused, “This fan has been a lifesaver,” and explained, “It has helped not only to keep the heat tolerable but also [helped] with the suffocating humidity.” While another reviewer shared, “This is the most beautiful and durable fan I’ve ever bought.”

The fan, which usually costs $90, is on sale for $66 — but not for much longer. So head to Amazon to score savings on the Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan before Prime Day ends tonight, or keep scrolling to check out more fans on sale exclusively for Prime members. If you're not a subscriber, you can access these deals by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

