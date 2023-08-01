Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping AC for This Standing Fan with ‘Great Air Flow,’ and It’s on Sale for $30

"I've not used the AC all summer"

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.
Published on August 1, 2023

If you want to stay cool at home without blasting the AC, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by this affordable standing fan.

Right now, the Lasko Oscillating Standing Fan is on sale for $30. The customer-favorite fan has three speeds — low, medium, and high — to create a breeze for the bedroom, living room, and kitchen. You can easily select between speeds on the fan’s pedestal. Plus, it has a 90-degree oscillating feature to spread around the cool air, so you don’t have to position it directly in front of you. 

Another noteworthy feature? The fan is height-adjustable up to 48 inches and the head can be tilted back. That means you can customize the direction of airflow so it’s just right, whether you want it lower to the ground if you’re lounging on the couch or at its full height if you’re cooking in the kitchen. It’s also lightweight, making it easy to move it around the house.

Lasko Oscillating Standing Fan, $30 (Save $5)

Amazon Lasko 2520 Oscillating Stand Fan,White 16 Inch

Amazon

More than 7,200 shoppers have given the fan a five-star rating, calling it “powerful” and “very quiet” in reviews. Several reviewers rave that it has “great airflow,” and one shopper shared: “When you put it on the highest [setting] it really does cool down the room.” They also added, “It actually got too chilly, and I had to turn it down!” Another customer simply wrote, “I've not used the AC all summer.”

Others call out that it’s “easy to assemble,” with one user pointing out that it’s “very easy to put together, and in doing so you learn how to… take it apart for cleaning.” 

Beat the heat at home this summer by picking up the Lasko Oscillating Standing Fan while it’s on sale at Amazon.  

