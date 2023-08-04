A Las Vegas woman was arrested and is facing charges after being accused of attempting to hire someone to kill her father, according to multiple reports.

Monique Williams was arrested July 27 on suspicion of solicitation to commit murder and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. She is now out on $10,000 bond, according to Clark County records.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) report, obtained by KTVU TV, states that authorities discovered that Williams, 35, was potentially involved in a murder-for-hire case, where she used the alias "Blinky," last October.

According to a police report, a source told police, per the outlet, that Williams spoke about wanting “to have someone taken care of." She's reportedly accused by police of also sending a Facebook message that read: “I got another job to do for hella heats and it’s easy. Lmk if mfkas need AR pistols and glocks for the low low.”

The LVMPD was not able to comment further to PEOPLE when reached for comment.

KTVU TV also reported, citing police, that Williams claimed she wanted to kill her father and sent a photo of a home and address — offering $10,000 and a referral for future work.

Police served a search warrant on Oct. 13, 2022, for Williams' home and seized both six cell phones and two firearms that were not supposed to be in her possession, per the outlet.

According to KTVU TV, a records check by police found she was previously arrested, among other charges, for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, which KSNV reported she pleaded down to a disorderly conduct charge.

After the search warrant, Williams denied being involved in a plot to kill her father in a reported interview with police, stating she hadn't spoken to him in years.

An anonymous source told police, per KTVU TV, that they saw Williams text her father about an inheritance and pretend to be her mother.

Williams is on medium-level electronic monitoring while on bond, per KSNV, and is barred from having weapons.

It is unclear if she has obtained legal representation.



A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

