Las Vegas Woman Facing Charges After Being Accused of Hiring Hit Man to Kill Her Father: Reports

Monique Williams was released on bond after her July 27 arrest

By
Published on August 4, 2023 12:01PM EDT
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tactical vehicle
Photo:

Getty Images

A Las Vegas woman was arrested and is facing charges after being accused of attempting to hire someone to kill her father, according to multiple reports.

Monique Williams was arrested July 27 on suspicion of solicitation to commit murder and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. She is now out on $10,000 bond, according to Clark County records.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) report, obtained by KTVU TV, states that authorities discovered that Williams, 35, was potentially involved in a murder-for-hire case, where she used the alias "Blinky," last October.

According to a police report, a source told police, per the outlet, that Williams spoke about wanting “to have someone taken care of." She's reportedly accused by police of also sending a Facebook message that read: “I got another job to do for hella heats and it’s easy. Lmk if mfkas need AR pistols and glocks for the low low.”

The LVMPD was not able to comment further to PEOPLE when reached for comment.

KTVU TV also reported, citing police, that Williams claimed she wanted to kill her father and sent a photo of a home and address — offering $10,000 and a referral for future work.

Police served a search warrant on Oct. 13, 2022, for Williams' home and seized both six cell phones and two firearms that were not supposed to be in her possession, per the outlet.

According to KTVU TV, a records check by police found she was previously arrested, among other charges, for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, which KSNV reported she pleaded down to a disorderly conduct charge.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

After the search warrant, Williams denied being involved in a plot to kill her father in a reported interview with police, stating she hadn't spoken to him in years.

An anonymous source told police, per KTVU TV, that they saw Williams text her father about an inheritance and pretend to be her mother.

Williams is on medium-level electronic monitoring while on bond, per KSNV, and is barred from having weapons.

It is unclear if she has obtained legal representation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Related Articles
87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Teen Who Allegedly Attacked Her in Bed, Then Feeds Him Because He Was Hungry
87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Teen Who Attacked Her in Bed, Then Feeds Him Because He Was Hungry
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Claim Declared in New Court Filing
Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Alibi Claim Declared in New Court Filing
Cardi B
Cardi B Has Been Cleared of Investigation After Las Vegas Mic-Throwing Incident
Sushi Staples A 10-Year-Old Boy Found Was Dead in a Garbage Can in Mother's Garage. Heâd Been There for 7 Months
A 10-Year-Old Boy Found in a Garbage Can in His Mom's Garage. He’d Been Dead for 7 Months
Heidi Voight and Claudia Voight
A Connecticut News Anchor Had Been Keeping a 'Painful Secret' for Months: Her Mother's Murder
Jeana Burrus, Skeletal remains found 16 years ago identified as Sarasota woman never reported missing
The Remains of a Woman Found Buried in 2007 Were Just ID'd — But She Was Never Reported Missing
emma kusak/How a Dating App Rendezvous at a Las Vegas Hotel Ended with an 18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Killing a Man
How a Bumble Meetup at a Las Vegas Hotel Ended with a Teen Allegedly Killing a Man
Asa Ellerup Rex Heuermann 07 27 23 Melissa Moore Happy Face Killer 01 18 19
Daughter of 'Happy Face Killer' Starts GoFundMe to Help Gilgo Beach Suspect's Family 'Start a New Life'
A Klamath Falls man is in custody after a woman escaped from a makeshift cinder block cell in his garage, the FBI of Portland said.
FBI Searches for More Victims After Woman Escaped Cell in Alleged Abductor's Home
BeyoncÃ© paid tribute to a male fan O'Shae Sibley who was fatally stabbed while dancing to her music.
O’Shae Sibley's Aunt Recalls Conversation with Nephew Before His Death: ‘I Feel Free When I Dance’
Lori Vallow Daybell booking photo
Lori Vallow Daybell's Booking Photo Released After Her Courtroom Rant Claiming Kids Aren't Dead
1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in New York
1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Hot Car in New York
John Castic
Body of Goldman Sachs Analyst Who Disappeared After Brooklyn Concert Found in Creek
Child Shoots And Kills Another Kid With Rifle During Nerf Gun Fight
Child Shoots And Kills Another Kid With Rifle During Nerf Gun Fight
Daniel Sandifer Dragonfly Nightclub
Mob Beats Security Guard to Death Outside of L.A. Nightclub, Suspects Remain at Large
Mic Cardi B's Threw at Audience Member Being Sold For Charity
Alleged Microphone Cardi B Threw at Audience Member Being Sold for Charity