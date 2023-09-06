Nev. Murder Suspect Allegedly Killed Man, Then Wrote a Song and Made Music Video About It

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested in connection with the 2021 killing of Randall Wallace

By
Liam Quinn
Liam Quinn

Published on September 6, 2023 03:14PM EDT
Kenjuan McDaniel, charged with killing a man in 2021
Kenjuan McDaniel. Photo:

TheBiggestFinn 4800/Youtube

A Las Vegas man was charged with murder after authorities said he rapped about a 2021 killing in a song released this summer, according to several local outlets.

Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Aug. 29 in connection with a homicide that occurred in September 2021, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. The victim, identified by several outlets as Randall Wallace, 32, was found shot to death in an apartment complex. Police said the victim had been in an argument with three suspects who were unidentified at that point.

According to the arrest report, which was obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, 8 News Now and FOX 5 Las Vegas, McDaniel released the song, titled "Fadee Free," which police alleged contains details about the killing that were not publicly released, along with the music video on YouTube. 

In the arrest report, police reportedly broke down lyrics from the song that apparently lined up the details of the homicide.

“Brought it with that fire, hear that ‘ah’, see your body twitching,” raps McDaniel, which according to the Review-Journal, matched up with Wallace twitching before he died, police alleged.

Another lyric, reported by 8 News Now, features McDaniel rapping: “Parked the car, doubled back on feet, the smartest way to slide,” which police said lined up with the killing as well.

In the song, McDaniel also refers to a nickname, which 8 News Now reported was Wallace’s, according to police.

According to jail records, McDaniel is charged with open murder and is currently in custody. He is set to appear at a bond hearing on Sept. 7, followed by a preliminary hearing on the 14th, court records show. He has retained an attorney, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Wallace was born in Alabama and is survived by his parents, wife and son, as well as numerous other relatives including siblings and grandparents, according to his obituary

