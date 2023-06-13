Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Say Relationship 'Shocked' Family, Sparked Self-Doubt and Involved a Fake Name

Larsa Pippen knew she'd get "smoke" about her romance with Marcus Jordan after her marriage — but things are now "comfortable" between the families

Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are telling all on their surprising romance. 

As The Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan’s son premiered the first episode of their podcast Separation Anxiety with Larsa and Marcus on Tuesday, they spilled more details on how their friendship turned into a love story. 

Larsa, 48 — who was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen, the former Chicago Bulls teammate of Marcus's dad — explained how she hid her connection with Marcus, 32, for some time. After meeting at a party four years ago, Larsa saved Marcus’ phone number under a fake name: Marc Jacobs.

“I didn’t want anyone to know when you’d call me,” she admitted. 

Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names

iHeartPodcast

Though the pair were looking at each other across the room from their first meeting, it took time for their friendship to become a romance. Marcus traveled to Miami for a two-day trip that ultimately turned into 12. That's when Larsa began to question if her connection with Marcus was worth the “smoke” she’d get given her history with Scottie. 

"I figured this was off limits. It was not something I wanted to go to war for,” Larsa said. “I feel like you have to pick and choose your battles, and I wasn’t sure…”

Marcus was honest about his family’s response to him dating Scottie’s ex-wife, too: “I don’t think there was ever any hurdles, I just think there was some shock value to the fact that we were dating. Caught maybe some people on my side of the family off guard a little bit.”

Larsa chimed in, “It caught me off guard! I get it. I understand.”

It didn’t take long before the couple earned their families' acceptance. “I think once people really got to understand and see us together, it made everything a little more comfortable. My parents want to see me happy. Your family wants to see you happy. That’s all you could ever ask for.”

Larsa confirmed her relationship with Marcus on Instagram in January. The couple posed in front of a Michael 23 jersey, and Larsa drew a line in the sand in terms of basketball loyalty. “Checks over stripes," she wrote — referencing Michael's longtime sponsor Nike and "stripes," a.k.a. Nike competitor Adidas.

