Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Relationship Timeline

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s romance keeps on heating up.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and the Trophy Room founder first met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019, and developed “a great foundation as friends,” Pippen told PEOPLE.

But their relationship began to blossom into something more in the fall of 2022 when they first sparked romance rumors after being spotted out to lunch together in September. Despite denying the rumors, by November, Pippen was joining the Jordan family for Thanksgiving, he later revealed.

The pair’s romance has made headlines for their 16-year age difference as well as their complicated family ties: Pippen’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was a teammate of Michael Jordan’s on the Bulls in the ‘90s. While there was some “shock” initially, Jordan’s family thinks Pippen is “great.”

From insisting they were “just friends” to discussing the possibility of having children together, here’s everything to know about Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship.

September 4, 2022: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are spotted having lunch together

Pippen and Jordan first sparked dating rumors in early September 2022, just one month after the reality star admitted she was open to a new romance in the wake of finalizing her divorce from ex Scottie Pippen.

The pair were seen sitting side by side at Zuma, a Japanese hot spot in Miami, TMZ reported. They dined across from another couple for 45 minutes, and Pippen appeared to get “a little skittish” when onlookers began to notice them, according to the outlet.

September 25, 2022: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen dancing together at Rolling Loud music festival

A few weeks after their first outing, Pippen and Jordan were spotted together once again at Rolling Loud music festival in New York City. The pair didn’t shy away from publicly displaying their affection, as they were seen kissing and dancing together in photos and videos obtained by TMZ.

October 15, 2022: Larsa Pippen insists she and Marcus Jordan are “friends”

The RHOM star denied the dating rumors at BravoCon 2022. Speaking to PEOPLE, she explained that the pair had a longstanding friendship and nothing more.

"We're friends," she said. "We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends."

December 8, 2022: Marcus Jordan shows support for Larsa Pippen at the Real Housewives of Miami season 5 premiere party

The reality TV star seemingly brought Jordan as her plus one to celebrate the premiere of RHOM season 5 in early December. The duo were seen entering a car together in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, with Pippen glammed up in a sparkling silver mini dress and Jordan beside her in a patterned shirt.

December 12, 2022: Larsa Pippen says she hasn’t discussed her “friendship” with Marcus Jordan with ex Scottie Pippen

Pippen appeared on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live in December, where she continued to play coy about her “friendship” with Jordan — who allegedly accompanied her to the taping, according to the Daily Mail.

Cohen pressed Pippen on her ex’s feelings about the romance rumors, given the strained relationship between him and Jordan’s dad Michael Jordan, Scottie’s former teammate on the Chicago Bulls in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

"What does Scottie think about your friendship?" Cohen asked. Pippen replied that she didn’t know, as they had never discussed it. When asked if she understood why some people were shocked by her friendship with Jordan, she said, “I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren't."

She added, "Like I never really knew Marcus' mom or them; I just recently met them a couple of years ago."

When Cohen suggested the two were actually friends "with benefits," Pippen shot him down, saying, “We're friends.”

January 7, 2023: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen kissing in Miami

The pair appeared to confirm their romance shortly after the New Year when they were seen kissing while taking a walk in Miami Beach in photos obtained by PEOPLE.

Pippen wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit for the occasion, while Jordan color-coordinated in an all-black ensemble. The pair were both smiling as they locked lips outside the W South Beach Hotel.

January 10, 2023: Sources confirm to PEOPLE that Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are “dating”

Shortly after the two were seen kissing in Miami, multiple sources confirmed their romance to PEOPLE. One insider said they were “dating and happy,” while another said, “It is still casual and they're having fun." They added that Pippen was trying to keep the relationship low-profile for the time being.

"She's trying her best to keep it quiet and not make a big deal out of it,” said the source. “They see each other at least a few times a week."

January 23, 2023: Larsa Pippen makes her relationship with Marcus Jordan Instagram official

After months of denying that she and Jordan were an item, Pippen shocked fans by confirming their relationship on social media. She had previously shared photos of him on her Instagram Story, but this marked his first appearance on her grid.

In the photo, the pair posed arm-in-arm in front of a floral arrangement of Marcus’ dad’s No. 23 Bulls jersey.

"Checks over stripes," she captioned the shot, with "checks" referring to Nike, Michael Jordan's longtime brand partner, and "stripes" meaning Nike's competitor, Adidas.

January 25, 2023: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are “definitely into each other,” a source tells PEOPLE

An insider confirmed to PEOPLE that Pippen was smitten with her new beau, saying that she "really likes Marcus a lot" and that she decided to share their romance on social media in order to quell the rumors. The source said that she wanted to "keep the relationship private, but she realized it's hard being in the public eye so she posted."

The source added that the new couple were partying at a club in Miami together over the weekend, where they "were displaying a lot of affection publicly and didn't care who was around."

"They are definitely into each other," the source said.

February 14, 2023: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan celebrate Valentine’s Day together

The pair marked their first Valentine’s Day together by sharing romantic photos of each other on Instagram. In Jordan’s post, Pippen held two enormous bouquets of flowers that the former basketball player gifted her. "Three words, 8 letters💖✨🌹Happy Valentines Day, Babe❤️‍🔥,” he captioned the shot.

On her account, Pippen shared a sultry photo of the pair posing on a beach, writing, "My forever Valentine ❤️."

February 28, 2023: Larsa Pippen admits she was “jealous” over watching another woman talk to Marcus Jordan

In February, the mom of four opened up to PEOPLE about the moment that first made her realize she wanted to be more than friends with Jordan.

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," she said. "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation."

She continued, "And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."



March 7, 2023: Larsa Pippen opens up about her and Marcus Jordan’s sex life

In a preview for the 3-part RHOM reunion, Pippen didn’t hold back when sharing details about her intimate relationship with Jordan, revealing that they have a very active sex life. "I've always had sex like four times a night," she told her castmates.

At one point in the preview, Pippen also shared some other suggestive details about her new love, noting that he “wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’s OK.”

March 16, 2023: Larsa Pippen reveals she would change her last name if she and Marcus Jordan get married

Whether or not wedding bells are ringing yet, Pippen is already on board with changing her last name for her new boyfriend, should he become her fiancé down the line.

During the season 5 reunion of RHOM, Pippen said she would “definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure.”

June 13, 2023: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan launch their podcast, Separation Anxiety

The pair began mixing business and pleasure when they released their first podcast together, Separation Anxiety, on iHeartRadio in June. The podcast covers all things #Larcus, as they’ve dubbed themselves — everything from how they met to their thoughts on joint bank accounts and building a life together.

“I feel like we were hiding out and trying to be low key,” recalled Jordan in the teaser for the first episode, in which they discuss the first few months of their relationship. “We didn’t trust anyone,” Pippen added.

June 20, 2023: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan discuss their relationship on their podcast

On an episode of Separation Anxiety, Pippen and Jordan opened up about their relationship, the possibility of having kids together and their age difference.

"There's been conversations around [having kids]," said Jordan. "When we go and we meet people, or I'm introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up."

"But I feel like we've never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children,” he went on.

"It's one of those things where I think time will tell, you know?" said Pippen, who is a mom of four kids — sons Scotty Jr., Preston, and Justin, plus daughter Sophia, — with ex Scottie Pippen.

Later in the episode, the reality star spoke about the "hurtful” comments made about their 16-year age gap, and how they were working to tune them out and focus on their ability to “cherish” their differences.

"In my mind, when I would be like, 'What am I looking for?' Age was not one of the things that was on my list," Pippen said about what she was seeking in a partner. "It was more about character, person. Just like who they were as a human being rather than how old were they. Like, that was the last thing on my mind."



July 3, 2023: Michael Jordan says he doesn't approve of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship

In July 2023, Jordan’s dad made headlines when TMZ asked him if he approved of Marcus' relationship while the athlete was leaving a dinner at Paris’ Matignon. The NBA legend laughed it off before responding, “No!”

July 5, 2023: Marcus Jordan says his family “loves” Larsa Pippen

Soon after the Trophy Room founder’s dad seemingly revealed his disapproval of Jordan's relationship with Pippen, Jordan insisted that his whole family is very on board with their romance.

"We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she's great,” Jordan revealed during a joint interview with Pippen with Entertainment Tonight. “And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating."

He added that he’s introduced her to his family on both his mom and dad’s side. “I think that went well and so far, so good,” he said.

July 6, 2023: Marcus Jordan celebrates Larsa Pippen’s birthday with flowers and balloons

To mark Pippen’s 49th birthday on July 6, Jordan joined Pippen’s four children in sending her a sweet bouquet of flowers, which she later shared on her Instagram Story.

The note read, “Happy Birthday To The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin & Sophia.”

Jordan then shared a number of photos of Pippen on his Instagram, calling her his “best friend” and “partner in crime.”

“LOVE YOU, BABY,❤️‍🔥” he captioned one shot. Pippen later shared photos of an epic balloon display that he sent her, in which metallic balloons spell out “HBD Larsa.”