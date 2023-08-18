Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Spark Engagement Rumors as 'RHOM' Star Is Spotted Wearing Massive Ring

Marcus also told TMZ that the pair were "looking for a location" for a wedding, which he said is "in the works"

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023 10:37AM EDT
After a romantic dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan make a swift exit to their car, sparking engagement excitement as well-wishers congratulate them.
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan on Aug. 17, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. Photo:

BACKGRID

Are congratulations in order for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan?

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, was spotted flashing a massive ring on that finger while the couple left Catch Steak in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday night.

The ring was also visible in concert videos shared to Instagram by Marcus, 32, earlier that day — and he told TMZ when asked following their Thursday date that the pair are "looking for a location" for a wedding, which he said is "in the works."

A rep for Larsa did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday morning.

Larsa and Marcus have seemingly been dating since the end of 2022, but went public with their romance in January of this year.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan engagement ring
Larsa Pippen.

Marcus Jordan Instagram

In a February interview with PEOPLE, the reality star said she and Marcus first made a “great foundation as friends” after meeting in 2019 at a Los Angeles party.

In September 2022, the pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted getting lunch together and later seen at Rolling Loud music festival in New York City. At the time, they were quick to shut down any rumblings of romance.

Even though Larsa was dedicated to upholding their “just friends” status, behind the scenes, their relationship was starting to blossom. Marcus later revealed that by November, Larsa was joining his family for Thanksgiving — which includes NBA legend Michael Jordan, who is Marcus’ father.

After the Bravo star and the athlete were seen kissing in Miami at the beginning of 2023, it was nearly impossible to deny a spark of some sort. That’s when multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair were indeed romantically involved.

Larsa and Marcus instantly made headlines for their 16-year age difference and complicated family ties. Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen, with whom she shares four kids, was a teammate of Michael’s in the ‘90s while the two played for the Chicago Bulls.

Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty 

It wasn’t long before the couple went Instagram official on Jan. 23. Larsa posted a photo of her and Marcus arm-in-arm in front of a floral arrangement of Marcus’ dad’s No. 23 Bulls jersey.

Since then, the couple has launched their own podcast together called Separation Anxiety.

Even though Michael briefly made headlines for saying he doesn’t approve of his son’s relationship with Larsa, Marcus cleared the air when the couple gave a joint interview to Entertainment Tonight last month.

Confirming that Larsa had met his family on both his mom and dad’s side, Marcus said his happiness is all anybody truly cares about.

“Ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with whoever I’m dating," he said.

