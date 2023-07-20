Larsa Pippen Supports Boyfriend Marcus Jordan at DJ Khaled's Golf Tournament in Miami

The 'Real Housewives of Miami' star and Jordan first went public with their relationship in January

By
Stephanie Webber has more than a decade of experience working in publishing as an editor and writer, covering breaking news, awards seasons and producing celebrity interviews for print and digital.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023 04:12PM EDT
Larsa Pippen supports boyfriend Marcus Jordan during a charity golf tournament with DJ Khaled in Miami. 20 Jul 2023
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan at DJ Khaled's charity golf tournament in Miami on July 20. Photo:

MEGA

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan braced the heat — and showed off some PDA — as they attended DJ Khaled's inaugural We the Best Foundation Golf Classic in Miami on Thursday. 

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, and Jordan, 32, kept close as they documented their day making the rounds on the golf course.

"@DJKhaled we ready for tomorrow," the former college basketball player captioned an Instagram Story photo of cars on Wednesday, adding two golf emojis. 

The athlete wore a pink striped shirt with white pants and a matching hat to the event Thursday, while the socialite opted for a blue-collared sleeveless top, black skirt, and kept her long brunette locks in a braid. 

"Let's go, baby!" Marcus said in an Instagram Story that Larsa shared, which showed the couple in a golf cart with her arm wrapped around his shoulders. In a second video, she filmed her beau getting ready to putt during the tournament.

One day earlier, the couple posted the same photo of their feet on their respective Instagram accounts as they watched the city skyline from a rooftop. 

The TV personality and Marcus first met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019, but didn't spark dating rumors until they were spotted grabbing lunch together in September 2022. In January 2023, they officially went public with their relationship via Instagram. 

"I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it," Larsa explained to PEOPLE in February of when she knew she wanted to be more than friends with Marcus. "And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation."

She added: "And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal."

In June, they launched their podcast together, Separation Anxiety, on iHeartRadio — and opened up more about their future. 

"There's been conversations around [having kids]," Marcus said in an episode. "When we go and we meet people, or I'm introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up. But I feel like we've never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children."

Larsa chimed in: "It's one of those things where I think time will tell, you know?"

Larsa shares sons Scotty Jr., Preston, and Justin, and daughter Sophia, with ex-husband Scottie Pippen. The pair married in 1997 and finalized their divorce in December 2021. Marcus' dad, Michael Jordan, famously played with Scottie on the Chicago Bulls and won six NBA championships as teammates. 

In February, Larsa revealed that she does not talk about her boyfriend with her ex. "I feel like I don't ask my ex who he dates, if he doesn't really ask me who I [date]," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I feel like we co-parent, our conversations are only about our children. And so that's kind of how it goes. I hope he finds happiness and I'm happy and I wouldn't care who he dates. If he was happy, he could literally date anybody on the planet. I would be more than happy to be nice for that person."

Marcus' dad, meanwhile, doesn't appear to approve of his son dating the model. Earlier this month, the NBA great, 60, simply replied "No!" when a TMZ photographer asked him about the coupling while leaving dinner at Paris’ Matignon.

Days later, Larsa admitted she was "embarrassed" and "traumatized" over Michael's remark during her podcast. Marcus noted that he found the comment amusing, but Larsa "didn't think it was funny."

“I know my dad, and obviously my whole family, we’re so competitive, part of our DNA is to talk s---, it gets us going and gets us motivated. And when I saw it immediately I thought, ‘He’s playing.’ He’s joking, he’s laughing. He’s just being playful, he’s a little lit, maybe off the Socorro [tequila]," Marcus explained.

Larsa, for her part, added that it "probably is awkward" for Michael and Scottie to see the two romantically involved. 

