Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Discuss the Possibility of Having Kids: 'Time Will Tell'

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are getting candid about whether they see kids in their future.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, and the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan tackled the topic of having children on the latest episode of their new iHeartRadio podcast, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan.

"There's been conversations around [having kids]," explained Marcus. "When we go and we meet people, or I'm introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up."

"But I feel like we've never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children,” he added.

"It's one of those things where I think time will tell, you know?" chimed in Larsa, who shares four kids — sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, plus daughter Sophia, 14 — with ex Scottie Pippen.

"I do feel like I'm happy, because I have four kids, and I feel like you don't have kids, so basically it'd be a question for you. Because I'm really fulfilled with my four children," Larsa said, though she admitted later in the podcast that she would be “open to having one more child."

Marcus explained it was something many couples have to consider when there is an age gap, but noted he also feels fulfilled in his own way.

"I've always viewed Trophy Room, my boutique, as my baby," he said, referring to his sneaker-boutique business. "I wanted to establish my own name, outside of being Michael Jordan's son. So for me, Trophy Room gave me that opportunity as my business. So I've always nurtured it and treated it as my child.”

"Now obviously, that's not the same as having an actual baby, but it's occupied all of my time and energy," Marcus added.



However, Marcus admitted that despite children having been initially “so far out of my mind frame,” he has been having more thoughts around whether becoming a dad is a “possibility” for him.



“My sister has a baby … so I’m always around my nephew, and sometimes I get baby fever. I'm not going to lie,” he said. “It’s something that we’ll have to discuss further down the road at some point.”



Larsa confirmed her relationship with Marcus on Instagram in January. The couple posed in front of a Michael 23 jersey, and Larsa drew a line in the sand in terms of basketball loyalty.

“Checks over stripes," she wrote — referencing Michael's longtime sponsor Nike and "stripes," a.k.a. Nike competitor Adidas.