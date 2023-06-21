Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan Address 'Hurtful' Comments About Their 16-Year Age Gap

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan aren't shying away from the criticism about their relationship.

Opening up about their 16-year age gap on their new iHeartRadio podcast, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan, the couple spoke about the "hurtful" comments they've received since going public.

"I feel like they call me your auntie. And I'm like, 'Hello! What are you talking about?' Like, 'What are you talking about? I didn't even know you.'" said The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48.

To that, the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan said in response: "But I feel like, more so, you used to babysit me or you were at my birthday parties growing up when I was a kid."

He clarified, "Obviously, we didn't know each other. Our families weren't so intertwined as people would think. So I wouldn't say it's necessarily hurtful, but I feel like that's the comment I feel I have to restrain myself from responding to. I feel like a lot of people have it wrong. Sometimes I want to correct them, but I just don't."

Pippen agreed, "It's kind of crazy how people think they know us when in reality, they really don't know anything about who we are as a couple."



Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Larsa shares four kids — sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, plus daughter Sophia, 14 — with ex Scottie Pippen. And while she has dated since the pair's separation, she took fans by surprise upon going public with Marcus in January.

On the couple's latest podcast episode, Larsa said she "1000 percent" believes there is a double standard when men versus women date younger people. But she's adamant that this was never her intention prior to connecting with the Trophy Room founder.

"When I was single, I never really said, 'Oh, I want to date a younger guy.' That was never on my mind," she explained. "I never cared to date someone younger, someone older. I would have dated someone 15, 16, 20 years older than me. Or 15, 16 years younger than me."

"In my mind, when I would be like, 'What am I looking for?' Age was not one of the things that was on my list," she continued. "It was more about character, person. Just like who they were as a human being rather than how old were they. Like, that was the last thing on my mind."

After agreeing that they can "keep up" with each other despite their age difference, Marcus shared what he considered to be the "best thing" about dating an older woman.

"I think your temperament. I feel like you're more knowledgeable about things that go on," he shared of Larsa, specifically. "Obviously, you're very compassionate and loving. And so having prior to us dating younger women, I feel like that's something missing in the dating scene today."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



"I feel like not everyone is so loving and giving as you are, and I feel like that comes with your experiences in life," Marcus added. "And so, I think one of the things I cherish about our age gap is just how delicate and loving you are with me."



Larsa returned the compliment: "You're so much fun. I always say this about you. You have such a great, fun personality. And it's really hard because I feel like a lot of people are really serious and you're not. ... You're serious when you need to be but you're definitely fun."