Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan Address 'Hurtful' Comments About Their 16-Year Age Gap

'The Real Housewives of Miami' star says her boyfriend being younger was "the last thing on my mind" when they began dating, and Michael Jordan's son says he has come to "cherish" their age difference

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 03:15PM EDT

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan aren't shying away from the criticism about their relationship.

Opening up about their 16-year age gap on their new iHeartRadio podcast, Separation Anxiety with Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan, the couple spoke about the "hurtful" comments they've received since going public.

 "I feel like they call me your auntie. And I'm like, 'Hello! What are you talking about?' Like, 'What are you talking about? I didn't even know you.'" said The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48.

To that, the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan said in response: "But I feel like, more so, you used to babysit me or you were at my birthday parties growing up when I was a kid."

He clarified, "Obviously, we didn't know each other. Our families weren't so intertwined as people would think. So I wouldn't say it's necessarily hurtful, but I feel like that's the comment I feel I have to restrain myself from responding to. I feel like a lot of people have it wrong. Sometimes I want to correct them, but I just don't."

Pippen agreed,  "It's kind of crazy how people think they know us when in reality, they really don't know anything about who we are as a couple." 

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on May 07, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Larsa shares four kids — sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, plus daughter Sophia, 14 — with ex Scottie Pippen. And while she has dated since the pair's separation, she took fans by surprise upon going public with Marcus in January.

On the couple's latest podcast episode, Larsa said she "1000 percent" believes there is a double standard when men versus women date younger people. But she's adamant that this was never her intention prior to connecting with the Trophy Room founder.

"When I was single, I never really said, 'Oh, I want to date a younger guy.' That was never on my mind," she explained. "I never cared to date someone younger, someone older. I would have dated someone 15, 16, 20 years older than me. Or 15, 16 years younger than me."

"In my mind, when I would be like, 'What am I looking for?' Age was not one of the things that was on my list," she continued. "It was more about character, person. Just like who they were as a human being rather than how old were they. Like, that was the last thing on my mind."

After agreeing that they can "keep up" with each other despite their age difference, Marcus shared what he considered to be the "best thing" about dating an older woman.

"I think your temperament. I feel like you're more knowledgeable about things that go on," he shared of Larsa, specifically. "Obviously, you're very compassionate and loving. And so having prior to us dating younger women, I feel like that's something missing in the dating scene today."

Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I feel like not everyone is so loving and giving as you are, and I feel like that comes with your experiences in life," Marcus added. "And so, I think one of the things I cherish about our age gap is just how delicate and loving you are with me." 

Larsa returned the compliment: "You're so much fun. I always say this about you. You have such a great, fun personality. And it's really hard because I feel like a lot of people are really serious and you're not. ... You're serious when you need to be but you're definitely fun."

Related Articles
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Discuss the Possibility of Having Kids: 'Time Will Tell'
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Say Relationship 'Shocked' Family, Sparked Self-Doubt and Involved a Fake Name
Larsa Pippen attends the PrettyLittleThing x Ashley Graham Event at Delilah on September 24, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Larsa Pippen's Dating History: From Scottie Pippen to Marcus Jordan
Caroline Stanbury, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Caroline Stanbury on Why She's 'All About' Fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen's Romance with Marcus Jordan
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan Was 'a Horrible Teammate' Who Took 'Bad Shots'
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Larsa Pippen Is 'Crazy in Love' with Marcus Jordan — but 1 'RHOM' Costar Says It's 'Too Early' for Marriage Talk
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Will 'Definitely' Change Her Last Name If She Marries Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen arrives to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit); Marcus Jordan attends 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 08: SiriusXM Town Hall with Scottie Pippen on November 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Larsa Pippen Doesn't Talk About Marcus Jordan with Scottie Pippen, Says Her Ex Can 'Date Anybody'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI -- "Rage, Release, Repeat" Episode 514 -- Pictured: Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen Defends Wearing Box Braids on 'Real Housewives of Miami': 'I'm Not White'
tamra-judge-shannon-beador1.jpg
'RHOC': Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Emotionally Reunite After Feuding For 2 Years: 'I Miss My Best Friend'
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen on Realizing Her Feelings for 'Best Friend'–Turned–Boyfriend Marcus Jordan: 'I Was Jealous'
Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen Says She Likes Sex '4 Times a Night' and Boasts About Boyfriend Marcus Jordan's Size 15 Shoes
Emmy Rossum, Tom Holland
Emmy Rossum Says She Loved Playing Tom Holland's Mom Despite Their Near 10-Year Age Gap
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official, Posing in Front of Michael Jordan Jersey
Larsa Pippen; Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen and Boyfriend Marcus Jordan 'Definitely into Each Other,' Says Source
Larsa Pippen, 48, spotted dining with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus, 31
Larsa Pippen Insists She's 'Just Friends' with Marcus Jordan: 'That's Really What It Is'