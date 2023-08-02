Larsa Pippen Says She 'Hasn't Hung Out' with Michael Jordan After Dating His Son Marcus for Nearly a Year

Larsa has been dating the NBA legend's son, Marcus Jordan, since September 2022

By
Natasha Dye
Published on August 2, 2023 12:58PM EDT
Larsa Pippen Says Sheâs 'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized' Over Michael Jordan's Comments About Her Relationship With Marcus Jordan
Photo:

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/Shutterstock; Alamy

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan aren't swapping stories about Scottie Pippen over dinner.

The Bravo star, and Scottie's ex-wife, 49, opened up about her relationship with Michael's son, Marcus Jordan, and his famous family.

During an appearance on Whine Down with Jana Kramer, Larsa said she and Marcus, 32, "do everything together" since sparking up a romance last fall, but revealed that she hadn't spent time with her beau's father.

When Kramer asked Larsa if she regularly goes to dinner with Michael, 60, the reality star said, "No, I haven’t hung out with his dad," referring to the NBA legend, whose former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie spent nearly 20 years married to Larsa.

She and Scottie, 57, share Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

scottie-pippen-larsa
Sergi Alexander/Getty

Larsa said, though, that she has spent some time with Michael's ex-wife, Juanita, since her relationship with Marcus began in Sept. 2022.

"I've only hung out with his mom," Larsa shared, adding that Marcus' family is "very private."

The Real Housewives of Miami star also said that she's "sure they were very skeptical about him being on the show," referencing Marcus' appearance on the Bravo series.

Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Larsa acknowledged the unique circumstances of her boyfriend's family having such close — and public — ties to her ex-husband. "I feel like it's probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael], but I get it. I'm not crazy. I understand it's different for them."

Her previous marriage to Scottie isn't a factor in her relationship with Marcus, she told Kramer. "We never talk about them. We have our own relationship, we have our own day-to-day lives, and it doesn't really involve anyone else other than us and my kids," she said.

Larsa's comments come shortly after Michael publicly disapproved of his son's relationship with the OnlyFans star. While leaving a restaurant, paparazzi asked the NBA legend if he approved of the pair. At first, Michael simply laughed the question off, but the paparazzi then pressed further into whether he was okay with the romance between the pair, who have a 16-year age gap

“No!” Michael simply responded.

Larsa Pippien, Michael Jordan

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Aurelien Meunier/Getty

The Real Housewives of Miami star and the Trophy Room founder first met through mutual friends at a party in Los Angeles in 2019, and developed “a great foundation as friends,” Pippen told PEOPLE.

But their relationship began to blossom into something more in the fall of 2022 when they first sparked romance rumors after being spotted out to lunch together in September.

