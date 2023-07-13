Larry Nassar Was Stabbed in Prison After Comment He Allegedly Made Watching Women's Wimbledon: Reports

The disgraced gymnastics team doctor was reportedly stabbed at least six times, allegedly by another inmate

By
Kaitlyn Huamani
Photo of Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani
Kaitlyn Huamani is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has previously worked at local independent newspapers and her student-led publication at the University of Southern California, where she serves as the editor of Arts, Culture and Entertainment and is obtaining a degree in journalism.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 01:35PM EDT
Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Long sought sexual assault measures in Michigan
Photo:

Paul Sancya/AP

Disgraced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times in a federal prison because of a comment he allegedly made while watching the women's Wimbledon tennis tournament with other inmates, as reported first by the Associated Press

The 59-year-old convicted sex offender allegedly said to other inmates on Sunday, "I wish there were girls playing," Joe Rojas, the president of the union representing prison guards in the US Penitentiary Coleman II in Sumterville, Fla., where Nassar is being held, told Insider. ABC News, citing sources, also reports Nassar made the remark.

According to the AP's report, the inmate who allegedly attacked Nassar used a makeshift weapon, stabbing him multiple times in the neck, chest and back before other inmates allegedly ran in to stop the attack.

Nassar remains in stable condition with injuries that reportedly include a collapsed lung.

The former doctor is serving a 175-year sentence in prison for sexually abusing women and girls for decades during his time at Michigan State University and as a Team USA Gymnastics doctor. Separately, he pleaded guilty to possessing 37,000 images of child pornography, and was subsequently sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.

Nassar was also allegedly attacked while in prison in Arizona in May 2018, according to claims by his lawyer. In February of the same year, the father of three of Nassar's victims tried to attack Nassar in a Michigan courtroom.

More than 150 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including Team USA gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas. 

Sexual abuse allegations from dozens of women started coming in 2015, and Nassar was fired by USA Gymnastics and by MSU months later. He was later arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016. 

Nearly 100 women collectively sued the FBI for more than $1 billion in damages for the bureau's inability to stop Nassar after becoming aware of allegations against him in 2015, the AP reports.

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were sexually abused by Nassar, and they set aside another $75 million in case other victims come forward. 

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for  PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also agreed to a $380 million settlement for those who were assaulted by Nassar during his two-decade tenure with USAG, where he oversaw the medical treatment of gymnasts hoping to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

Last June, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a final appeal from Nassar, whose attorneys argued he was treated unfairly and deserved a new trial, according to the AP.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Related Articles
Viridiana Arevalo
Man Who Strangled Pregnant Sister, Claiming She Was an 'Embarrassment,' Gets 40 Years in Prison
Daylan Guillen
'Really Sweet' Boy, 6, Is Killed in Attack by Pit Bull Mix, and Family Requests Dog Be Euthanized
James Toliver Craig, A Colorado dentist was arrested early Sunday morning on murder charges in the poisoning death of his wife
Dentist James Craig, Accused of Poisoning Wife, Googled 'How to Make Murder Look Like a Heart Attack': Cops
2 firefighters shot in Birmingham with no suspect in custody
2 Firefighters Hospitalized After Being Shot Inside Fire Station in Suspected Targeted Attack
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles
California Hospital Facing Federal Civil Rights Investigation for Treatment of Black Women in Childbirth
leslie van houten parolled
All About Leslie Van Houten, Who Was Convicted of Killing Leno and Rosemary LaBianca as Manson Follower
Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment
University of Idaho to Pause Demolition of Home Where 4 Students Were Murdered
Fanta Xayavong and Manijeh âManiâ Starren
Internet Searches of Suspect, Who Police Believe Is Linked to Two Women's Murders, Revealed
Anthony DiMaria and Leslie Van Houten
Anthony DiMaria, Nephew of Man Murdered by Manson Family, Speaks Out Following Leslie Van Houten’s Release
Surgeon Dr. Benjamin Mauck Shot to Death by Patient
'Highly Respected and Beloved' Tenn. Surgeon Allegedly Shot to Death By Patient Inside an Exam Room
Ulysses Campos: 9-year-old boy shot to death during birthday party
Suspect Arrested After 9-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead at Grandmother's Birthday in Chicago
Bryant Rivera of Downey, Calif. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. authorities arrested Rivera, who is accused of killing three women in the Mexican border city of Tijuana and crossing back and forth across the border after each of the deaths that occurred over the course of nearly a year starting in 2021
California Man Arrested in Connection with Suspected Serial Killings of Sex Workers in Mexico
Mom Speaks Out About Drive-By Gunman Who Wounded Her 7-Year-Old Daughter
Mom Speaks Out About Drive-By Gunman Who Wounded Her 7-Year-Old Daughter: ‘It Was Just Crazy'
Husband Arrested in Fort Ripley Hit-and-Run Death
Husband Arrested Over Death of Wife, 2 Weeks After She was Discovered Beside Minnesota Road
Four people, including two young children, were injured when a gunman fired into a crowd at a Bronx park
Gunman Riding 'Illegal Scooter' Wounds 4 in New York City, Including Brothers Aged 3 and 6
Miami girl, 6, bites would-be kidnapper
6-Year-Old Miami Girl Escapes Would-Be Abductor By Biting His Arm, Police Say