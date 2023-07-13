Larry Nassar Was Stabbed in Prison After Comment He Allegedly Made Watching Women's Wimbledon: Reports

Disgraced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times in a federal prison because of a comment he allegedly made while watching the women's Wimbledon tennis tournament with other inmates, as reported first by the Associated Press.

The 59-year-old convicted sex offender allegedly said to other inmates on Sunday, "I wish there were girls playing," Joe Rojas, the president of the union representing prison guards in the US Penitentiary Coleman II in Sumterville, Fla., where Nassar is being held, told Insider. ABC News, citing sources, also reports Nassar made the remark.

According to the AP's report, the inmate who allegedly attacked Nassar used a makeshift weapon, stabbing him multiple times in the neck, chest and back before other inmates allegedly ran in to stop the attack.



Nassar remains in stable condition with injuries that reportedly include a collapsed lung.



The former doctor is serving a 175-year sentence in prison for sexually abusing women and girls for decades during his time at Michigan State University and as a Team USA Gymnastics doctor. Separately, he pleaded guilty to possessing 37,000 images of child pornography, and was subsequently sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.

Nassar was also allegedly attacked while in prison in Arizona in May 2018, according to claims by his lawyer. In February of the same year, the father of three of Nassar's victims tried to attack Nassar in a Michigan courtroom.

More than 150 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including Team USA gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.

Sexual abuse allegations from dozens of women started coming in 2015, and Nassar was fired by USA Gymnastics and by MSU months later. He was later arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016.

Nearly 100 women collectively sued the FBI for more than $1 billion in damages for the bureau's inability to stop Nassar after becoming aware of allegations against him in 2015, the AP reports.

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were sexually abused by Nassar, and they set aside another $75 million in case other victims come forward.

USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also agreed to a $380 million settlement for those who were assaulted by Nassar during his two-decade tenure with USAG, where he oversaw the medical treatment of gymnasts hoping to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

Last June, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a final appeal from Nassar, whose attorneys argued he was treated unfairly and deserved a new trial, according to the AP.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.