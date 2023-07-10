Disgraced Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison

Larry Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing women and girls for decades during his time at Michigan State University and as a USA Gymnastics team doctor

By
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta - Bio photo
Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta is a Staff Writer on the Crime team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at Daily Voice and doNYC and is a Mercy College graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 12:16PM EDT
larry-nassar-guilty-sexual-assault.jpg
Larry Nassar.

Disgraced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times in federal prison, according to multiple news outlets.

The 59-year-old convicted sex offender was attacked by another inmate at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida on Sunday, sources told The Associated Press, ABC News, and NBC News

Nassar was stabbed in the chest and back, the sources said. He was listed in stable condition Monday.

Further details surrounding the attack were not immediately clear.

In January 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing women and girls for decades during his time at Michigan State University and as a team USA Gymnastics doctor. Separately, he pleaded guilty to possessing 37,000 images of child pornography, and was subsequently sentenced to 60 years in federal prison, The Detroit News reported.

More than 150 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.

Dozens of victims testified during Nassar’s trial, criticizing adults and athletic coaches for allegedly turning a blind eye to the sexual abuse they had previously reported. Many victims claimed Nassar inserted ungloved fingers into their vaginas and told them he was simply giving them medical treatment.

Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. Cunningham sentenced Nassar to 40 to 125 years in prison. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Last month a judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to an 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls.
Larry Nassar. Scott Olson/Getty

Nassar was fired by USA Gymnastics in 2015 and MSU months later as sexual abuse allegations from dozens of women came flooding in. He was eventually arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016. 

Hundreds of women collectively sued for more than $1 billion in damages from the federal government for the FBI's inability to stop Nassar after becoming aware of allegations against him in 2015, the AP reports.

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were sexually abused by him, and set aside another $75 million in case other victims come forward. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also agreed to a $380 million settlement for those who were assaulted by Nassar during his two-decade tenure with USAG, overseeing the medical treatment of gymnasts hoping to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for  PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Last June, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a final appeal from Nassar, whose attorneys argued he was treated unfairly and deserved a new trial, the AP reports.

Nassar has been described by Assistant District Attorney Angela Povilaitis as “the most prolific child molester in history … who spared no one."

Related Articles
34-year-old Brandon Lee Buschman of Babbitt, Minnesota died in a freezer trying to hide from police
He Was Hiding from Police in a Freezer. He Died There.
Mom runs over 1yo
13-Month-Old Girl Dies After Mom Runs Over Her in Car: 'Terribly Tragic Automobile Accident'
MichaelMurder Suspect Escapes Jail Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture For Weeks Burham
Murder Suspect Escapes Prison Using Bed Sheets After Evading Capture for Weeks
Shooter Patrick Crusius getting 90 life sentences for his racist attack at Walmart
Gunman Who Killed 23 People at El Paso Walmart in 2019 Sentenced to 90 Life Terms in Prison
girl-scout-murders-2000t
'People Magazine Investigates': The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, and a Family's Pursuit of Justice
Pauline Sanchez Rudy Farias
Rudy Farias' Aunt Says He No Longer Wants Contact With His Mother After Police Reveal He Was Never Missing
Nasrat Ahmad Yar, U.S. Army Interpreter Who Fled Taliban Killed While Driving D.C. Lyft
US Army Interpreter and Afghan Refugee Is Fatally Shot While Driving for Lyft — Suspects at Large
Chicago Murders
Ill. Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Teen Daughter and Wounds Son Days After Wife Obtained an Order of Protection
Jarike Dorsey; Demorie Williams; Syncere Brown
Victims of Deadly Shreveport, La., 4th of July Mass Shooting Identified: ‘They Took my Heart’
parker league
Man Charged with Murder in Death of Teen Whose Body Was Found Burning in Ariz. Bonfire Pit
Willard Miller makes a statement to the family of Nohema Graber during his sentence hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Iowa Teen Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Spanish Teacher with a Bat
suspects, Joshua Newton and Victoria Smith
N.C. Couple Charged in Connection With Murder of 18-Year-Old Found Dead After a Date
Fabio Sementilli facebook photos.
Calif. Man Accused of Killing Canadian Hair Executive in Backyard Pleads No Contest and Is Sentenced to Life
Heather Lyn Greenman mugshot
Calif. Babysitter Charged with Murder After 15-Month-Old Child Dies, Authorities Say There May Be More Victims
Maxwell Emerson, a Kentucky teacher who was killed in a shooting while visiting Washington, D.C.
Kentucky Teacher Fatally Shot on Catholic University Campus While Visiting Washington, D.C.
Wynter Cole Smith
Remains of Missing 2-Year-Old Girl Found in Michigan: 'Not the Outcome Anyone Had Hoped For'