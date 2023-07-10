Disgraced Former Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed in Prison

Disgraced former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed multiple times in federal prison, according to multiple news outlets.

The 59-year-old convicted sex offender was attacked by another inmate at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida on Sunday, sources told The Associated Press, ABC News, and NBC News.

Nassar was stabbed in the chest and back, the sources said. He was listed in stable condition Monday.

Further details surrounding the attack were not immediately clear.

In January 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexually abusing women and girls for decades during his time at Michigan State University and as a team USA Gymnastics doctor. Separately, he pleaded guilty to possessing 37,000 images of child pornography, and was subsequently sentenced to 60 years in federal prison, The Detroit News reported.

More than 150 women and girls have accused Nassar of assault, including gymnasts Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas.

Dozens of victims testified during Nassar’s trial, criticizing adults and athletic coaches for allegedly turning a blind eye to the sexual abuse they had previously reported. Many victims claimed Nassar inserted ungloved fingers into their vaginas and told them he was simply giving them medical treatment.

Larry Nassar. Scott Olson/Getty

Nassar was fired by USA Gymnastics in 2015 and MSU months later as sexual abuse allegations from dozens of women came flooding in. He was eventually arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016.

Hundreds of women collectively sued for more than $1 billion in damages from the federal government for the FBI's inability to stop Nassar after becoming aware of allegations against him in 2015, the AP reports.

In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were sexually abused by him, and set aside another $75 million in case other victims come forward. USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also agreed to a $380 million settlement for those who were assaulted by Nassar during his two-decade tenure with USAG, overseeing the medical treatment of gymnasts hoping to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

Last June, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected a final appeal from Nassar, whose attorneys argued he was treated unfairly and deserved a new trial, the AP reports.

Nassar has been described by Assistant District Attorney Angela Povilaitis as “the most prolific child molester in history … who spared no one."

